Fort Bend County Fair Pollards Named Fair Honorees

The Fort Bend County Fair Association is proud to announce that Marjorie and Charles Pollard have been named the 2025 Fort Bend County Fair Honorees—a prestigious recognition celebrating their decades of service, volunteerism, and multi-generational dedication to the Fair’s mission and community spirit.

This honor is reserved for individuals whose contributions have made a significant and lasting impact on the Fair, and the Pollards exemplify that legacy in every sense. From livestock shows to auction action, committee meetings to live concerts, the Pollards have been integral to the Fair’s continued success for generations.

“Being involved with the Fair means being there for our kids—the youth of this county. It’s all about the kids,” said Marjorie Pollard, who served as the 2019 President of the Fort Bend County Fair Association, following in the footsteps of her aunt, Shirley Booth, who held the same position in 1981. Today, Marjorie proudly represents the fifth generation of her family involved in the Fair, with her children and grandchildren continuing the tradition as the fifth and sixth generations.

Marjorie’s journey with the Fair began as a young girl, showing Charolais cattle at the original fairgrounds on Highway 90. She fondly recalls helping her mother, the late Helen Ann Booth, and her aunts in the Women’s Department—entering arts and crafts, admiring displays of homemade quilts, canned goods, and baked treats like kolaches. One of her family’s longstanding traditions has been purchasing the Grand Champion Turkey, a legacy the Pollards carried on.

Over the years, both Marjorie and Charles have dedicated countless hours to nearly every aspect of the Fair. Marjorie has served on numerous committees, including Cowboy Camp, Entertainment, Adult Creative Arts, Reception, and Fair Queens. Her involvement in livestock auctions, exhibit check-ins, parades, and event setups has made her a cornerstone of Fair operations. Though officially elected as a director in 2004, her impact far predates that title.

One of Marjorie’s proudest accomplishments was founding Cowboy Camp—an initiative offering home-cooked meals and hospitality to youth, rodeo athletes, entertainers, and staff. Today, that tradition continues, rooted in the foundation she and her family established.

Charles Pollard has been a steady partner in service, sharing his wife’s passion and commitment. The couple has been active supporters and bidders at youth auctions, and strong advocates for agricultural education and community involvement. Together, their influence has helped sustain and grow the Fair’s reach and impact throughout Fort Bend County.

As part of their recognition, the Pollards will participate in numerous 2025 Fair events, including the Kick-Off Parade on Friday, September 26, and various receptions and public appearances. The 2025 Fort Bend County Fair will run from September 26 through October 5, with the popular BBQ Cookoff scheduled for September 19–20.

“Marjorie and Charles represent the heart and heritage of the Fort Bend County Fair,” said Fair Board President Bobby Poncik. “Their devotion, work ethic, and love for this community are exactly what the Fair stands for. We are thrilled to honor them and the generations of family before them in 2025.”

As a proud graduate of Lamar High School (Lamar CISD), Marjorie has also served on the boards of the Lamar Educational Awards Foundation and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, while supporting numerous local charities. The Pollards’ love for country music and the western lifestyle is matched only by their dedication to family and Fair traditions.

Please join us in celebrating Marjorie and Charles Pollard—our 2025 Fair Honorees—as we look ahead to another unforgettable year at the Fort Bend County Fair. For more information on the Fair, call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171 or visit www.fortbendcountyfair.com.