Fort Bend Chamber Launches 2025 Candidates Academy

A Non-Partisan Program to Prepare, Inform, and Empower Future Leaders

Sugar Land, TX – The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2025 Fort Bend Candidates Academy, a two-part, non-partisan program designed to equip aspiring public officials, campaign managers or treasurers and engaged community members who want an understanding of the political process and what it takes to serve effectively.

With over 45 local, county, and state offices on the ballot in 2026, now is the time to prepare. The 2025 Fort Bend Candidates Academy provides participants with insights into campaign strategy, effective messaging, and voter engagement, while covering critical elements like Fort Bend County’s voter demographics, legal requirements, ethical fundraising, and campaign finance. Attendees will also learn the nuts and bolts of filing deadlines, ballot access, and election timelines, as well as the real responsibilities and expectations of holding public office.

“Regardless of whether you plan to run for office in the future, this program will inform you on how the process works.” — Jim Rice, Fort Bend Chamber Chair

The program will feature presentations from Dr. Brandon Rottinghaus, Professor of Political Science at the University of Houston and a widely respected voice on Texas politics. It will be moderated by Christopher Breaux, Chair of the Fort Bend Chamber’s Governmental Relations Division.

Event Details:

Part 1: Wednesday, July 30 | 8:00 – 11:00 AM

Part 2: Wednesday, August 6 | 8:00 – 11:00 AM

Location:

Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77478

Cost: $125 (includes both sessions, breakfast, resource guide, and certificate of completion)

This program is open to all individuals— no prior political experience is necessary.

Registration:

Reserve your spot today at www.FortBendChamber.com

Seating is limited. For questions, contact Jamie Loasby at jamie@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2163.

Don’t just run—run prepared.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.

About Dr. Brandon Rottinghaus

Brandon Rottinghaus holds a Ph.D. in political science from Northwestern University and focuses his teaching and research on the presidency and Texas politics. His work has appeared in several books and numerous academic journals. He is the author of Inside Texas Politics (Oxford University Press) and co-creator of the Presidential Proclamations Project at the University of Houston. Rottinghaus frequently provides political commentary for national and Texas media and co-hosts Political Perspectives on Houston Public Media and Monday Morning Politics on Houston’s Fox 26.