4th Annual Collaborative Pet Adoption Event Coming to Fort Bend County on June 21st

Animal Service Agencies Unite to Find Forever Homes for Over 80 Pets — Fees Waived!

Rosenberg, TX– Fort Bend County Animal Services, in partnership with Sugar Land Animal Services and Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter, invites the public to the 4th Annual Collaborative Adoption Event on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Highway 36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471.

The event will feature 60–80 dogs and 20–30 cats available and ready for adoption — all spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Adoption fees will be waived for all animals and adopting parents will take their new family members home with a starter supply of pet food (while supplies last). Attendees will enjoy food trucks, raffles, pet care as well as pet-related hurricane preparedness information, activities for children, and opportunities to support local animal services through monetary donations.

“This event is a powerful example of what’s possible when animal welfare agencies and the community come together for a common goal: saving lives,” said Rene Vazquez, Director of Fort Bend County Animal Services. “We’re excited to welcome the public and help as many pets as possible find the loving forever homes they need and deserve.”

Event Details:

Who: Fort Bend County Animal Services, Sugar Land Animal Services, Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter, Best Friends Animal Society, and Fort Bend PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving)

What: 4th Annual Collaborative Adoption Event

When: Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Where: Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Highway 36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Why: To save lives by finding loving homes for animals in need, raise awareness about responsible pet ownership, provide critical community resources amidst hurricane season, and provide donation opportunities for this worthy cause.

Visuals and Media Opportunity

Agency leaders and event organizers will be available on-site for media interviews. Pre-event visuals and media interviews are available. Spanish interviews are available upon request. Impactful event visuals will include adorable dogs and cats interacting with the public, on-site live adoptions, happy family moments and community members engaging with local shelters.

###

About Fort Bend County Animal Services

Fort Bend County Animal Services works tirelessly to eradicate the spread of rabies among the county’s animals, prevent rabies in the human population, and control wild, potentially dangerous animals in areas of high population density. We work with the community, rescue organizations and foster homes to give animals a second chance at finding loving forever homes and to ensure that all domestic animals are treated with respect, dignity and compassion.

Fort Bend County Animal Services strives to protect public health and promote public awareness concerning the importance of spaying/neutering to prevent overpopulation. We utilize the newest technology available to reunite lost pets with owners, identify breeds and characteristics, and advertise the availability of adoptable pets. We strive to consistently provide compassionate enforcement of current laws relating to the treatment of animals and to educate the community about responsible pet ownership.

For more information on Fort Bend Animal Services or to learn more about how to adopt, foster, volunteer or donate, please contact AnimalServices@fortbendcountytx.gov or by phone at 281-341-1512.