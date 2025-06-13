Wellness on Wheels Event Rescheduled Due to Adverse Weather Conditions and Safety Concerns 

Additional details will be provided when they become available.

HOUSTON – Due to inclement weather, today’s Wellness on Wheels event hosted by Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in collaboration with Harris County Precinct 1 has been rescheduled for the safety and well-being of our community members, staff, and partners.

Originally planned for today, the event — part of our ongoing commitment to promoting health and wellness across Harris County — will be held at a later date to be announced soon.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support, and we look forward to seeing you at the rescheduled event, where we will offer free health screenings, immunizations, wellness resources, and fun activities for the entire family.