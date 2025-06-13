Statement from Commissioner Lesley Briones on Forcible Removal of U.S. Senator Padilla

“Senator Alex Padilla is a dedicated public servant, a respected leader, and an advocate for immigrant communities across the country. To see him handcuffed for asking a question at a press conference is chilling. It violates our most fundamental American values and our sense of decency.

I stand with Senator Padilla and support the right to dissent. We must never normalize the behavior we witnessed today, and we must stand united against the Trump administration’s un-American attempts to silence our voices.

I condemn the violent removal of Senator Padilla in the strongest possible terms, and I stand with all Americans exercising their right to free expression.”