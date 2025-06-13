Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AN AIR QUALITY STANDARD PERMIT FOR AN

ANIMAL CARCASS INCINERATOR

PROPOSED AIR QUALITY REGISTRATION NUMBER 180454

APPLICATION. Woof Prime Llc, 3315 Kentucky Blue Way, Fulshear, TX 77423-7843 has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for an Air Quality Standard Permit, Registration Number 180454, which would authorize construction of an animal carcass incinerator. The facility is proposed to be located at 18209 Fm 529 Rd Ste C, Cypress, Harris County, Texas 77433. This application is being processed in an expedited manner, as allowed by the commission’s rules in 30 Texas Administrative Code, Chapter 101, Subchapter J. This link to an electronic map of the site or facility’s general location is provided as a public courtesy and not part of the application or notice. For exact location, refer to application. https://gisweb.tceq.texas.gov/LocationMapper/?marker=-95.687328,29.87937&level=13. This application was submitted to the TCEQ on June 10, 2025. The primary function of this facility is to properly dispose of animal carcasses through incineration. The executive director has determined the application was administratively complete on June 11, 2025.

PUBLIC COMMENT. Public written comments about this application may be submitted at any time during the public comment period. The public comment period begins on the first date notice is published and extends to 30 days from the publication date. Public comments may be submitted either in writing to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Office of the Chief Clerk, MC-105, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, Texas 78711-3087, or electronically at www14.tceq.texas.gov/epic/eComment/. Please be aware that any contact information you provide, including your name, phone number, email address and physical address will become part of the agency’s public record.

RESPONSE TO COMMENTS. A written response to all relevant comments will be prepared by the executive director after the comment period closes. The response, along with the executive director’s decision on the application, will be mailed to everyone who submitted public comments and requested to be added to the mailing list. The response to comments will be posted in the permit file for viewing.

The executive director shall approve or deny the application not later than 30 days after the end of the public comment period, considering all comments received within the comment period, and base this decision on whether the application meets the requirements of the standard permit.

CENTRAL/REGIONAL OFFICE. The application will be available for viewing and copying at the TCEQ Central Office and the TCEQ Houston Regional Office, located at 5425 Polk Street, Suite H, Houston, Texas 77023-1452, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning the first day of publication of this notice. The application, including any updates, is available electronically at the following webpage: https://www.tceq.texas.gov/permitting/air/airpermit-applications-notices.

INFORMATION. For more information about the permitting process, please call the TCEQ Public Education Program, Toll Free, at 1-800-687-4040 or visit their website at www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/pep. Si desea información en Español, puede llamar al 1-800-687-4040. You can also view our website for public participation opportunities at www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/participation.

Further information may also be obtained from Woof Prime Llc, 3315 Kentucky Blue Way, Fulshear, TX 77423-7843, or by calling Mr. Pedro Yacoub, Owner at (346) 762-8016.

Notice Issuance Date: June 12, 2025