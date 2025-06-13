Judge Lina Hidalgo Taps France’s Top Business Network and the World’s Largest Startup Campus to Boost Transatlantic Investment

(Harris County, TX, June 12, 2025) – In a powerful display of international collaboration, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo met with senior leadership and partner network of Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) International, France’s most prominent employer federation during her historic trade mission to Paris.

The meeting marks a strategic step toward forging stronger economic ties with French corporate stakeholders. During the meeting, chaired by Denis Mercier, representative of MEDEF International and Deputy Director of FIVES, an international industrial engineering group, Judge Hidaglo sat alongside prominent global business and industry leaders.

Founded in 1998, MEDEF represents over 200,000 companies across industries, from global powerhouses to small and midsize enterprises, employing more than one-third of France’s workforce. Its mission to advance business-friendly policies and workforce development mirrors that of the Greater Houston Partnership, which is part of the Harris County delegation.

During the meeting, Judge Hidalgo and MEDEF leaders explored opportunities for collaboration across key sectors, especially clean energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and life sciences.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to make specific business connections across Paris and Houston,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo. “I do have to acknowledge that the federal government’s current posture towards universal trade loomed large in the conversation. Each one of the business leaders told me about their reticence to invest given the current uncertainty, tariffs, and proposed bills.”

Judge Hidalgo also spotlighted Harris County’s leadership in the energy transition, noting:

$6.1 billion in private clean energy investments across Houston in 2022

Harris County's role in a national hydrogen hub aiming to produce one-third of the U.S. supply annually

A $249.7 million federal grant secured in 2024 to expand solar access for low-income Texans

The county's bold Climate Action Plan, targeting a 40% reduction in government greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Judge Hidalgo’s international trade mission in Paris continues this week with meetings across the city’s government, innovation, and climate tech sectors.