Judge Genesis Draper Named Harris County’s New Chief Public Defender 

Experienced indigent defense advocate to lead critical criminal justice agency

Harris County, TX (June 12, 2025) – Harris County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a motion by Commissioner Lesley Briones and Commissioner Rodney Ellis to appoint Judge Genesis Draper as the next Chief of the Harris County Public Defender’s Office. Judge Draper will be the first African American and woman to lead the office, which is responsible for providing comprehensive legal representation, including mental health services and appellate representation, to indigent defendants.

Judge Draper began her law career as an assistant public defender and served in that role at both the state and federal levels in Houston. She has served as presiding judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 12 since 2019.

Commissioner Briones and Commissioner Ellis, who serve as co-chairs of Harris County’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s Indigent Defense Committee, celebrated Judge Draper’s appointment as a crucial step forward to ensuring justice for all.

“Judge Draper is uniquely qualified to lead this office. As a criminal court judge and a former public defender, she brings invaluable experience and a deep passion for indigent defense,” said Commissioner Lesley Briones. “Her unwavering commitment to justice and her comprehensive understanding of the justice system will expand the capacity and strengthen the excellence of the Public Defender’s Office. I look forward to working with her to ensure that Harris County’s indigent defense system is a model for the nation.”

“The future of indigent defense in our community is brighter with Judge Draper at the helm. Public defenders are essential to upholding the right to counsel, which is a fundamental safeguard for a fair legal process,” said Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “That’s why we are committed to expanding the Public Defender’s Office to handle at least half of all indigent defense cases in Harris County. This goal is not only achievable—it is essential to manage more cases effectively and ensure everyone receives the fair trial they deserve.”

For over a decade, Judge Draper represented indigent people accused of crimes and saw firsthand the challenges of the criminal justice system. Since taking the bench, Judge Draper has been committed to reducing time from arrest to trial, ensuring defendants and victims of crime don’t have to wait years for justice.

“Justice depends on not just the law, but people being willing to defend it. I appreciate the opportunity to do so. We are living through a defining moment, where principles of due process and equal protection are being tested. I’m honored and privileged to join this fight, and excited to join the incredible team at the Public Defender’s Office,” said Judge Genesis Draper.

Judge Draper earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Spelman College and received her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law.

She has traveled the country lecturing and training lawyers on best practices in indigent defense. Judge Draper also serves as an adjunct professor for advanced trial advocacy at the University of Houston Law Center.

Judge Draper will replace Alex Bunin, who will retire in December. Bunin was appointed in November 2010 as Harris County’s first Chief Public Defender.

Commissioner Briones and Commissioner Ellis thank Mr. Bunin for his leadership and service to Harris County.

Judge Draper’s appointment takes effect in July, and Bunin will work with Judge Draper on the transition.