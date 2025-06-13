Cornyn, Cruz Introduce Senate Resolution Honoring Former First Lady Barbara Bush

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) today introduced a Senate resolution honoring the life, achievements, and public service of former First Lady Barbara Pierce Bush on the week of her 100th birthday. Text is below, and you can view the full resolution here.

“Whereas, on June 8, 1925, Barbara Pierce Bush (referred to in this preamble as ‘Barbara Bush’) was born in New York City, New York;

Whereas Barbara Bush attended Ashley Hall and Smith College;

Whereas Barbara Bush worked a factory job to support the United States war effort during World War II in 1943;

Whereas, on January 6, 1945, Barbara Bush married George Herbert Walker Bush after he returned from serving in World War II;

Whereas, in 1948, Barbara Bush and George Herbert Walker Bush moved to Odessa, Texas, and had 6 children, George W., Robin, Jeb, Neil, Marvin, and Dorothy;

Whereas Barbara Bush supported the early business ventures of her husband in oil, which would later evolve into the Pennzoil Corporation;

Whereas Barbara Bush supported the first forays of her husband in politics during his 1963 Harris County Republican Party chairmanship and 1966 election to the House of Representatives in the 7th Congressional District of Texas;

Whereas Barbara Bush kept the constituents in Houston informed of happenings in Washington, DC, by writing frequent newspaper columns during the time George Herbert Walker Bush served in the House of Representatives;

Whereas, during the career of George Herbert Walker Bush before becoming President of the United States, Barbara Bush orchestrated cross-country moves for her family 29 times in 44 years;

Whereas Barbara Bush supported the political ascension of George Herbert Walker Bush during his appointments as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations in 1970, the Chair of the Republican National Committee in 1972, and the Director of Central Intelligence in 1976;

Whereas Barbara Bush became Second Lady of the United States when George Herbert Walker Bush was sworn in as the 43rd Vice President of the United States in 1981, and again in 1985 after the 1984 re-election of the Reagan-Bush Administration;

Whereas, as Second Lady of the United States, Barbara Bush revitalized the vice presidential residence at 1 Observatory Circle with extensive renovations and the hosting of more than 1,000 social events;