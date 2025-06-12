Star Break Opens in Fulshear: Premier Studio for Young Performers Launches with Summer Film Camp Featuring Special  Guest Appearance by Hollywood Actor Gavin Warren

FULSHEAR, Texas (June 11, 2025) – A new spotlight is shining on Fulshear with the launch of Star Break, a creative studio and production company built to help young actors, dancers, and singers break into the entertainment industry with confidence.

Founded by industry parent and advocate Nicole Warren and world champion dancer and creative director Jaime “Venum” Burgos, Star Break combines heart, hustle, and Hollywood-level expertise to empower families and aspiring talent alike.

Star Break offers comprehensive services including personalized acting and dance coaching, professional cinematography, standout demo reels, and high-quality headshots. Courses also uniquely focus on supporting parents, guiding them with insider knowledge on how to navigate their child’s journey in the entertainment industry with confidence.

“We know firsthand how overwhelming it can be for families just starting out,” Nicole says. “Star Break fills a vital gap by empowering both children and their parents with essential skills, industry knowledge, and professional-quality materials like demo reels and headshots.”

Nicole Warren brings her extensive industry experience as the driving force behind her son Gavin’s acting success, working alongside top-tier talent like Ryan Gosling and Zachary Levi. Jaime “Venum” Burgos is an internationally recognized performer who has worked with stars like Janet Jackson and Justin Bieber, appeared in Step Up 3D, Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, and Cirque du Soleil, and collaborated with acclaimed director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, Wicked). With over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Jaime has served as a choreographer, creative director, and consultant on major productions around the world.

To celebrate their grand opening, Star Break is hosting an immersive Summer Film Camp, a hands-on creative experience where students ages 10–17 will brainstorm, write, rehearse, and star in their very own short film. Star Break keeps enrollment small to ensure every child gets meaningful screen time, on-set experience, and mentoring. “We want kids to feel seen, supported, and challenged”.

Joining the camp as a special guest teacher and collaborator is award-winning filmmaker Erika Waldorf, known for her skill in mentoring young creatives. And to add a little Hollywood sparkle, Gavin Warren—known for roles in Night Swim, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Unbreakable Boy—will help coach and direct campers during production.

The camp culminates in a red-carpet premiere where students can celebrate their work with family and friends. That moment—when the lights go down and the kids see themselves on screen—is the real magic.

While Star Break specializes in developing young talent, their services also extend to adult performers, entrepreneurs, and creatives. The studio produces promotional videos for products and businesses, music videos, social media content, and professional interviews and branded content.

“We love helping people bring their ideas to life—whether it’s a kid’s first audition reel or a business owner’s promo video,” says Burgos. “With more than three decades of behind-the-scenes experience, we know how to craft content that stands out.”

Registration for Star Break’s Summer Film Camp and bookings for creative services and coaching sessions are now open.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.starbreak.biz