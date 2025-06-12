Save the Date! Sugar Land Heritage Foundation Announces Imperial Sugar Char House and Water Tower Centennial Celebration

Sugar Land, TX – May 20, 2025– The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation and presenting sponsor, Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land, announce the Imperial Sugar Char House and Water Tower Celebration! All are invited to this free event to celebrate 100 years of Sugar Land’s most recognizable landmarks, the Imperial Sugar Char House and Water Tower!

The afternoon promises to be a fun family day where the community comes together to celebrate Sugar Land’s heritage. Activities include live music by the Emotions, a raffle, corn hole tournament, and more! Raffle prizes include a cruise, several opportunities to win tickets to sporting events, gift cards and additional prizes. Tickets are $20 each or 3 for $50 and will be sold the day of the event, or you can reach out the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation for tickets at slheritage@slheritage.org.

Commemorative T-Shirts and Posters are available on our website.

Presenting Sponsor, Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land and Houston Area Chevy Dealers, along with the City of Sugar Land invite you to join the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation for this Centennial Celebration on Sunday, July 13th, from 2pm to 7pm at Talyard Brewing Company located at 1033 Imperial Blvd. in Sugar Land.

Sponsors also include City of Sugar Land; Talyard Brewing Company, The Yeung Foundation, Roy Cordes, Carolyn Gilligan, Mary Von Tungeln and Mary Smith, Pierce Built Homes; Jason Pierce; NewFirst National Bank; Gomez Painting, Ramon Gomez; William Ferguson; Jericho Foundation Repairs, Inc.; Amaro Law Firm; Home Town America; Kristin Lytle; The Molho Group, LLC; Jack and Donna Molho; Artist, Nina Struthers; Branding Matters, Suzanne Whatley and Harris Construction Co.

For more info, please visit www.slheritage.org.

The mission of the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation is to research, collect, preserve, and communicate the history, culture and values of the Sugar Land community, to help guide the community for the future.