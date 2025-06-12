Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments Jun 12, 2025 Local Sales Tax Allocations – June 2025 Recipient June 2025 Allocation Change from June 2024 Year-to-Date Change Cities $734.4M ↑5.7% ↑4.3% Transit Systems $242.6M ↑4.9% ↑3.4% Counties $72.9M ↑6.0% ↑5.2% Special Purpose Districts $121.4M ↑11.8% ↑9.8% Total $1.2B ↑6.1% ↑4.7% For details on June sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.