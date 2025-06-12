Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Local Sales Tax Allocations – June 2025
Recipient June 2025
Allocation  		 Change from
June 2024		 Year-to-Date
Change
Cities  $734.4M ↑5.7% ↑4.3%
Transit Systems $242.6M ↑4.9% ↑3.4%
Counties $72.9M ↑6.0% ↑5.2%
Special Purpose Districts $121.4M ↑11.8% ↑9.8%
Total $1.2B 6.1% 4.7%

 

For details on June sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

 