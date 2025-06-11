Harris County Sheriff’s Office Prepared to Ensure Public Safety Amid Protests

June 10, 2025 – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with area public safety partners to ensure public safety during multiple public demonstrations planned for Saturday, June 14.

“Harris County has a long history of people exercising their right to protest peacefully while respecting opposing viewpoints, and I fully expect Saturday’s demonstrations to continue that legacy,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “At the same time, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office stands ready to react swiftly and effectively to any actions that threaten public safety or property. We respect people’s right to peacefully demonstrate, but we have zero tolerance for those who would resort to violence or destruction.”