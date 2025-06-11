DPS Arrests Five During Capitol Protests

AUSTIN – On Monday, June 9, 2025, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a planned and well-publicized protest within the Texas State Capitol Complex, and working alongside our partners at the Austin Police Department (APD), made numerous arrests to keep demonstrators, the public and property safe.

The protest began around seven Monday evening near the Texas State Capitol, which is part of the Capitol Complex—a 46 square-block area of Downtown Austin, which DPS protects. During the response, DPS personnel arrested five individuals on various charges, including felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest, among others.

The following individuals were arrested by DPS and booked into the Travis Co. Jail:

Alvin Jarret Talley (23) – felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

– felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Hiram Gilberto Garcia (27) – resisting arrest.

– resisting arrest. Zakk Wylde Bonham (22) – felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

– felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Luis Davila (21) – felony criminal mischief.

– felony criminal mischief. William Haraway (50)– assault by contact and public intoxication.

DPS personnel also deployed tear gas and pepper ball projectiles to ensure officer safety and maintain order during the response. While we will not discuss operational specifics, DPS collaborates with local, state and federal law enforcement partners—including APD—to ensure the safety of our citizens and state property, as well as to protect individuals exercising their constitutional rights to assembly and free speech.

Texas is a law-and-order state, and the department has zero tolerance for individuals disrupting public order or endangering law enforcement officers. DPS will continue monitoring future events and their impact on public safety across the state and will adjust operations, including personnel and resources, as needed to address potential and emerging threats. Our men and women stand ready to protect and serve.

Additional information and details about the eight arrests made by the Austin Police Department during the protest are available, here.