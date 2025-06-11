DAV RecruitMilitary Houston Veterans Job Fair

WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary are joining forces to attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Houston area.

WHAT: This is a free hiring event for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

WHEN: Thursday, June 12th from 11am – 3pm Central

WHERE: Wyndham Houston near NRG Park

EVENT REGISTRATION & EXHIBITOR INFO: Houston Veterans Job Fair

MORE DETAILS: Leaving the military to pursue a career in the civilian world is a difficult mission for transitioning service members and their families. Unsure of how to navigate the civilian structures of the workforce, military service members are left to navigate the process within a firm timeline and with little support. That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in to lead the journey of job seekers into civilian roles that produce long term careers. Get a front row seat to the journey of military trained talent here.