Abbott, Texas Groups Endorse Cornyn-Led Push to Bring Space Shuttle Discovery to Houston

Cornyn Announces Support for His Bring the Space Shuttle Home Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)’s Bring the Space Shuttle Home Act, which would move the Space Shuttle Discovery from Virginia to its rightful home near the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, has earned praise from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and space-related groups in the Houston area as the Senator works to include it in the Senate’s reconciliation legislation:

“There is no better final home for Space Shuttle Discovery than JSC, where these explorers of tomorrow can learn from and be inspired by the incredible legacy of those who changed the history of the world in Houston, where giant leaps in human spaceflight started,” said Gov. Abbott. (Letter, 6/6/2025)

“Exhibiting the Space Shuttle Discovery in Houston would significantly enhance educational opportunities and support the growth of our space economy, here in the home of human space flight. With 280 acres at Exploration Park dedicated to commercial space companies, the nearby Ellington Field Space Port, and the Texas Space Commission actively investing in the space economy, Discovery would play a crucial role in advancing our future prospects,” said Space Center Houston President & CEO William T. Harris. (Letter, 6/9/2025)

“Despite its central role in the Shuttle program, Houston was not selected to receive an orbiter following retirement. Your bill offers an opportunity to correct that oversight and deliver a fitting and permanent home for the Shuttle in the place where so much of its story was written and where it will inspire the next generation of explorers,” said Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership President Brian Freedman. (Letter, 6/9/2025)

Background:

The Bring the Space Shuttle Home Act, introduced by Sen. Cornyn and cosponsored by Sen. Cruz in April, would move the Space Shuttle Discovery from Virginia to its rightful home near NASA’s JSC in Houston.

Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center led all of the space shuttle flights throughout the program’s history, and the astronauts who flew aboard the shuttles lived and trained in the area Houston. Four space shuttles were retired from NASA in 2010, and one of them was expected to go on display in the Space City. Congress stated in the NASA Authorization Act of 2010 that the four space shuttles were to be given to states with a “historical relationship with either the launch, flight operations, or processing of the Space Shuttle orbiters or the retrieval of NASA-manned space vehicles, or significant contributions to human space flight.” Unfortunately, this directive was unlawfully ignored by the Obama administration, who played politics to keep Houston from getting one of the shuttles. Notably, the administration gave one of the four shuttles to New York City, which has not made any major contributions to the nation’s history of space exploration and is not home to a NASA center—unlike Houston. The Space Shuttle Discovery is the only shuttle still owned by the federal government and able to be transferred to Houston. This legislation would authorize the movement of the Space Shuttle Discovery from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia to a nonprofit near the JSC in Houston.

Last week, provisions led by Sen. Cornyn, including the Mission to Modernize Astronautic Resources (MARS) for Space Act, as well as funding for National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Artemis program and resources to support the International Space Station (ISS) were included in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation’s legislative text to be included in the Senate version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Sen. Cornyn continues to advocate for funding for NASA’s JSC and other space-related initiatives.

