2025 hurricane season forecasted to be more active – Are you ready?

H-GAC urges residents to know their evacuation zones and routes and prepare early.

HOUSTON, TX – The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC), the regional agency responsible for publishing official evacuation zones and routes for the 13-county Houston-Galveston area, is urging residents to get and stay prepared as the 2025 hurricane season is forecasted to be more active than usual.

Official hurricane forecasts released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict a higher-than-average number of named storms and major hurricanes due to unusually warm sea surface temperatures and other climate indicators. These factors increase the likelihood that the Houston-Galveston region may be impacted by tropical storms or hurricanes this year.

“This season is expected to bring more storms with greater intensity, so preparation is more important than ever,” said Francis Rodriguez, principal program coordinator of Incident Management at H-GAC. “The single most important thing you can do today is know your evacuation zone and route.”

The zip-code-based evacuation zone map and state-designated evacuation routes are available at h-gac.com/hurricane. These routes are designed to move residents efficiently and safely away from areas at high risk. They are supported by the Texas Department of Public Safety with first responders, essential supplies, and access to gas and food resources along the way.

“The painful lessons of past storms like Hurricane Rita in 2005, highlight why planning ahead, acting early, and using designated routes are vital for safety,” Rodriguez added.

In addition to knowing evacuation zones and routes, H-GAC encourages families to assemble emergency kits, gather important documents, and develop a communication plan.

“Our hurricane guide makes it easy to prepare,” said Rodriguez. “It includes evacuation maps, checklists, tips for older adults and medically fragile individuals, and even pet boarding guidance.”

The H-GAC Hurricane Preparedness Guide is available online at h-gac.com/hurricane, including a Spanish-language version and downloadable resources for families and community organizations.