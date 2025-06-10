Wellness on Wheels Rolls into Summer! Free Health Services, Family Fun, & More on June 13

Harris County Public Health’s mobile event will offer health screenings, pet services, raffles, and more

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH), in collaboration with Harris County Precinct 1, invites you to a community celebration of health and wellness at the Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Event on Friday, June 13, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the World Harvest Outreach Seventh-Day Adventist Church (10800 Scott St., Houston, TX 77047). This free, family-friendly event brings essential health resources directly to your neighborhood, all in one convenient stop.

Visitors will have access to a wide range of no-cost health services. These include breast and cervical cancer screenings, dental check-ups, and vaccinations for children, including the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine. HIV and STI testing, lead poisoning screenings, and referrals to additional health resources will also be available to help meet the needs of our community.

Pet owners are encouraged to bring their furry friends along for free pet vaccinations and microchipping. Each household may bring up to two pets, with services capped at 50 pets total, so be sure to arrive early.

In addition to vital health services, the event will feature fun and educational activities for all ages. Enjoy live music, face painting, and raffles throughout the day. Attendees can also learn more about topics like gun violence prevention, chronic disease management, and food and water safety through interactive displays and educational materials.

Whether you’re coming for a check-up, community resources, or a fun day out with the family, Wellness on Wheels has something for everyone. All services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and the event is open to all Harris County community members.

Mark your calendars for more upcoming Wellness on Wheels events in 2025: August 1, October 25, and December 13. Stay informed by following us on social media or visiting hcphtx.org.