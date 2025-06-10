Sen. Cruz, Rosen Introduce Bill Expanding Fellowship Opportunities for Servicemembers Leaving Active Duty

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Jacky Rosen (D- Nev.) introduced the SkillBridge Congressional Fellowship Act of 2025. This legislation allows servicemembers transitioning out of active duty to complete congressional fellowships through the Department of Defense’s (DoD) SkillBridge program, allowing them to begin exploring post-service careers in public service and policy.

Sen. Cruz said, “Each year, thousands of servicemembers leave active duty with a desire to continue serving their country outside of military service. Meanwhile Congress would benefit greatly from individuals with firsthand military and operational experience. This bill provides opportunities for those servicemembers to evaluate a legislative career path, and more broadly what a career in politics or policy would entail, while allowing them to serve in Congress. I urge my colleagues to pass this legislation swiftly.”

Sen. Rosen said, “Our service members sacrifice so much to keep us safe, and it’s our duty to do everything possible to help them transition back to civilian life. I’m proud to help introduce this bipartisan bill to expand opportunities for service members to continue in public service after their military career by making it easier to take part in congressional fellowships. I’ll always support our nation’s service members and veterans.”

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Rep. John McGuire (R-Va.-05).

Read the full text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND

This bill will: