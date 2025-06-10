Now Hiring: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Career Event for Detention Officers and Communication Officers

Houston — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office will be interviewing job seekers interested in becoming detention officers and communication officers at a public safety hiring event on Saturday.
This event is designed to fast-track the hiring process for those interested in filling key roles in protecting and serving our community. Attendees will be able to apply on-site, complete pre-employment screenings, and meet with HCSO recruiters and staff. Doors to the HCSO Academy (2316 Atascocita Road in Humble) will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 14.
“We’re excited to welcome the Class of 2025 — and anyone ready for a career in public service — to explore a meaningful career with the HCSO family,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “This is more than a job fair. It’s an opportunity to serve your community, grow professionally, and make an impact.”
The Sheriff’s Office currently has vacancies for 189 detention officers at a starting pay of $23.59 per hour. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking to hire 10 communications officers at a starting pay of $22.59 per hour.
Minimum Requirements:
- Must be at least 18 years old by the date of hire
- Must have a high school diploma or equivalent by the date of hire
- Bring valid identification and be ready for testing
HCSO offers:
- Competitive salary
- Health insurance
- Paid vacation
- Pension plan
- Career growth and more
For more information, visit HCSOJobs.com or call 713-877-5250.