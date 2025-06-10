Now Hiring: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Career Event for Detention Officers and Communication Officers

Houston — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office will be interviewing job seekers interested in becoming detention officers and communication officers at a public safety hiring event on Saturday.

This event is designed to fast-track the hiring process for those interested in filling key roles in protecting and serving our community. Attendees will be able to apply on-site, complete pre-employment screenings, and meet with HCSO recruiters and staff. Doors to the HCSO Academy (2316 Atascocita Road in Humble) will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 14.

“We’re excited to welcome the Class of 2025 — and anyone ready for a career in public service — to explore a meaningful career with the HCSO family,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “This is more than a job fair. It’s an opportunity to serve your community, grow professionally, and make an impact.”

The Sheriff’s Office currently has vacancies for 189 detention officers at a starting pay of $23.59 per hour. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking to hire 10 communications officers at a starting pay of $22.59 per hour.

Minimum Requirements:

Must be at least 18 years old by the date of hire

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent by the date of hire

Bring valid identification and be ready for testing

HCSO offers:

Competitive salary

Health insurance

Paid vacation

Pension plan

Career growth and more

For more information, visit HCSOJobs.com or call 713-877-5250.