Aristoi Classical Academy Announces Jonathan Mueller as New Superintendent

Katy, TX – Aristoi Classical Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Mueller as its new Superintendent. Mr. Mueller brings a profound love for classical education, a distinguished academic background, and a deep commitment to the intellectual and moral formation of young people.

Mr. Mueller most recently served as Vice President for Faculty Affairs and Instructor of Great Texts at The Saint Constantine School’s Upper School and College. He holds a Master of Liberal Arts from Houston Christian University and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Biola University, where he was a member of the Torrey Honors College.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Mueller in June and are so excited for what the future holds under his guidance for our Aristoi Classical Academy Community. We are delighted to partner with him in delivering a high-quality, tuition-free, classical education to our students,” said Board President Barbara Havlik.

In addition to his leadership experience, Mr. Mueller co-created and led The Academy at HCU’s Junior High program, cultivating a rich academic environment in which students engage deeply with the great texts and ideas of the Western tradition. His passion for cultivating wisdom and virtue in young people aligns seamlessly with Aristoi’s classical mission.

Outside the classroom, Mr. Mueller enjoys traveling, exploring world cultures and languages, and pursuing varied interests ranging from poetry and archery to the history of aviation and philology. He and his wife, Megan, have four children and are active members of St. Matthias Anglican Church in Katy.

Aristoi Classical Academy joyfully welcomes Mr. Mueller and looks forward to a bright future under his thoughtful and visionary leadership.