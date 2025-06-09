Supreme Court Tosses Suit by Mexico Targeting American Firearms Companies, Siding with Amicus Brief Joined by Attorney General Ken Paxton

AUSTIN – The Supreme Court of the United States unanimously agreed with a multistate amicus brief joined by Attorney General Ken Paxton, dismissing a lawsuit by Mexico targeting American firearms manufacturers.

“Mexico cannot blame American firearms companies for its ongoing internal war against the cartels, and in no way can a foreign nation be allowed to undermine our Second Amendment rights,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I proudly supported our firearms manufacturers against Mexico’s baseless assault on our liberties and am pleased the Supreme Court unanimously sided with common sense, the rule of law, and America.”

In the lawsuit, Mexico claimed that Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms were in some way responsible for the criminal use of their product by the Mexican cartels. In the multistate brief joined by Attorney General Paxton, the coalition of attorneys general pushed back on Mexico’s claims, arguing: “If Mexico wants to end its domestic gun problem, it may do so. It could name and report the gun dealers who allegedly sell guns to drug cartels. It could attempt to negotiate with the United States to extradite individuals who trafficked guns to Mexico. It could finish its war with the cartels. It could even close its border with the United States. But it cannot end the domestic manufacturing of American firearms. Nor can it impose its policy preferences on the United States by judicial fiat.”

To read the opinion, click here.

To read the amicus brief, click here.