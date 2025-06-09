Master Gardeners share their love, knowledge with Scouts

by FBMG

School may be out for the summer, but learning hasn’t stopped for a group of Girl Scout Daisies.

The kindergartners and first-graders attended Saturday morning camp June 7 in Rosenberg hosted by the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners where they learned about earthworms, ladybugs, parts of a flower, mason bees and what plants need to grow.

Moms who sat in the back of the room also got a chance to participate in some of the activities.

Hannah Gallo of Conroe attended with her daughter, Izabella. “She’s really been enjoying Girl Scouts and learning all sorts of different facets of it,” said Gallo. “Gardening is something that’s wonderful – not necessarily one of my skills – but we’re really excited to come and learn from the Master Gardeners and get her exposed to other folks and what all you are passionate about so she can learn from you.”

Learning about gardening also is important to Adrianna Murrillo of Houston, whose daughter Amaya participated in the camp. “I definitely wanted her to learn activities regarding the yard and garden work area,” said Murrillo. “I think it will bring good value to her life and enable her to do some of the stuff being taught here in the future.”

But there also is a socialization aspect that Murrillo likes. Participating in the program gives them some initiative and gets them out of their shell, said Murrillo. She’s not being so shy and can have interaction with other girls. “That’s definitely why I’m here, too, So, she can be more independent and build self-esteem.”

The girls started by learning what plants need in a lesson taught by Master Gardener Annette Beadles of Richmond. Beadles using the letters of PLANTS helped the girls answer the question of what plants need: A place to live, light, air, nutrients, thirst for water and soil.

Later in the morning, Beadles helped the girls make a beehive for mason bees, Mason bees are smaller than regular honeybees, pollinators and solitary. Each girl opened a plastic bag with a recycled water bottle, toilet paper tube, paper straws and other items to build a bee nest to take home.

Master Gardener Donna Blackburn of Sugar Land talked about parts of a flower as the Daisies each took apart a flower they received. Blackburn is the FBMG Youth Activities Director.

The Daisies also had a hands-on experience with Red Wiggler Worms in an introduction made by Master Gardener Lynn Lucas of Fulshear. Lucas said that the earthworm is one garden creature that can help plants reach all their needs. “They help their roots to have a place. They help soil to have air and oxygen in it. They help soil to have nutrition. They make soil better for the plants.”

Each table of Daisies received a tray of worms from which they could pick up a wriggler and hold it. Initial reluctance soon was broken down and the excited girls were holding worms in their hands. “Pick them up, feel them and see what you think about them,” said Lucas, who called earthworms “the best recyclers.”

Lucas also talked later in the morning about the life cycle of ladybugs and how they benefit the garden by targeting insects that prey on plants.

“I do Girl Scouts because I was a Girl Scout,” said Lucas. “Girl Scouts taught me so much. I think Girl Scouts are really important to develop the children and for them to understand different concepts that they don’t get.

“We have to allow them to have that hands-on experience. That’s how a lot of people learn. i think it’s a cool thing. Somebody taught me. I want to teach them,” said Lucas.

Master Gardener Vivian Schott of Katy said “I like watching the girls learn and the expressions on their faces as they see something new. They’re excited. Their minds are just open to anything. I watch them grow and learn.”