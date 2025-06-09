LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF Juneteenth

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries — which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, the Fulshear Branch Library, and the Mission Bend Branch Library — will be closed on Thursday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Regular library hours will resume on Friday, June 20.

The online library is always open at www.fortbendlibraries.gov for streaming movies, downloading ebooks, e-audiobooks, or music, or using the research databases.

For more information, contact the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).