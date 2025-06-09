LIBRARIES FEATURE LIVE EXOTIC ANIMALS for CHILDREN’S SUMMER PROGRAMS

Children will have an opportunity to explore the wonders of the animal kingdom when Fort Bend County Libraries hosts The Creature Teacher’s Richard Urwin and his LIVE exotic animals at special programs this summer.

This interactive experience – filled with laughter, learning, and awe-inspiring creatures — will give kids the chance to see incredible animals up close while learning fascinating facts about their habitats, behaviors, and unique adaptations. It’s a wild and unforgettable journey into the animal kingdom!

Part of FBCL’s 2025 Summer Reading Challenge, this special event will take place at the following locations.

· June 25, 3:00 and 4:00 pm – Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy)

o For school-aged children in grades 1-5.

o Space is limited. Tickets are required for entry and will be handed out starting 1 hour before showtime. No late admittance.

· July 22, 2:00 pm – First Colony Branch Library (2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land)

o Space is limited. Tickets are required for entry and will be handed out starting 1 hour before showtime. No late admittance.

· July 23, 3:00 pm – Sugar Land Branch Library (550 Eldridge)

o Space is limited. Tickets are required for entry and will be handed out starting 1 hour before showtime. No late admittance.

Richard (Rick) Urwin has been teaching children about wildlife for the past seven years. After working as an environmental scientist across Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana, Urwin decided to return to the Houston area to follow his passion for wildlife education and working with animals.

More than just a mobile petting zoo, the Creature Teacher® is a hub for wildlife education, conservation awareness, and hands-on learning experiences.

FBCL’s annual Summer Reading Challenge encourages reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults. Readers of all ages can earn rewards based on the number of books they read or time they spend reading, and children can participate in a variety of fun and exciting programs at the libraries in June and July.

Made possible by the Friends of the Library organizations that support these libraries, the events are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or the branch libraries.