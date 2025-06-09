Honoring Dr. Glenn Landon: A Legacy of Surgical Excellence and Clinical Leadership

On April 29, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic held a special dedication ceremony at the Spencer R. Berthelsen, M.D., Main Campus in honor of Glenn Landon, M.D., former associate medical director for Specialty Care, for his extraordinary contributions to surgical care, clinical leadership, and organizational growth over more than three decades. In recognition of his contributions, Kelsey-Seybold renamed the Main Campus Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) to the Glenn Landon, M.D., Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Dr. Landon joined Kelsey-Seybold in 1993 and quickly became a cornerstone of the surgical program, founding and developing the clinic’s Orthopedic Surgery department. His influence extended beyond the operating room through his role as associate medical director for Specialty Care and board chair for the ASC. The renaming of the center stands as a testament to his legacy and deep impact on the clinic’s mission and values.

L to R: Azam Kundi, M.D., chairman and CEO, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Glenn Landon, M.D., former associate medical director for Specialty Care, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; John Lyle, senior vice president for Healthcare Service Lines, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; and Jose Nolla, M.D., medical director of the Ambulatory Surgery Center and chief of Orthopedics, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.