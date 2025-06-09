Commissioner Lesley Briones, Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority, and Houston Parks Board Celebrate New Sharpstown Hike-and-Bike Trail

New 1.8-mile trail increases safety, connects communities to opportunity

Harris County, TX (June 9, 2025) — Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, in partnership with Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority/TIRZ 20, and Houston Parks Board, marked a transformative milestone Saturday with the completion of the first phase of the new Sharpstown Trail.

The ribbon cutting and community celebration, held on National Trails Day, was the realization of a long-desired greenspace for Sharpstown residents and outdoor enthusiasts.

In 2016, the Sharpstown Civic Association collaborated with students at the University of Houston’s Community Design Resource Center on a vision for a north-south connected trail system between the Westpark Tollway and Brays Bayou Greenway. Construction of phase one began in February 2024.

The 1.8-mile, 10-foot-wide concrete trail is in a CenterPoint Energy easement between Sands Point Drive and Beechnut Street, and includes a variety of enhancements:

Seven trail connections at Beechnut Street, Triola Lane, South Gessner Road (north of Beechnut Street), Neff Street, Bellaire Boulevard, Clarewood Drive, and Sands Point Drive

Improvements to street intersections with pedestrian and bicycle crosswalks and signage

Trail signage, plantings at road crossings, and trash receptacles

The next phase of work, connecting Beechnut Street to the Brays Bayou Greenway, will start construction in 2026.

Once completed, the 3-mile trail will create new connections and improve access to:

Three community centers

Five libraries

100+ places of worship

Nearly 400 healthcare facilities

21 schools

15 parks

30 METRO bus stops

Harris County Precinct 4 provided $1.5 million for the project as part of Commissioner Briones’ Places 4 People initiative. Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority contributed the remaining $1.5 million. Houston Parks Board served as the project manager for the trail development.

Through the Places 4 People program, Harris County Precinct 4 partners with local organizations to deliver progress in the form of improved, resilient infrastructure across the Precinct.

The program was launched in 2023. To date, our partners and Precinct 4 have invested $220 million into 52 much-needed projects.

“This new trail will connect people to each other, nature, and opportunities for recreation and wellness,” said Commissioner Lesley Briones. “This project ensures that families and residents of all ages will be able to enjoy safer paths and enhanced accessibility. I’m thankful to our partners for their continued collaboration in improving the quality of life for our Precinct 4 residents.”

“This project is a powerful example of what partnership and collaboration can achieve. The transformation of this site into the Sharpstown Hike and Bike Trail will create a space that connects people, promotes health, and brings joy to the community. Once completed, it will offer residents of all ages and backgrounds a safe and welcoming way to get to work or school, stay active, and enjoy the outdoors,” said Saul Valentin, Vice Chair, Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority/TIRZ 20.

“After countless meetings, conversations, compromises, and plenty of patience, we finally have a walking trail in Sharpstown. What began as a simple idea came together piece by piece. The moral of the story is this: dare to dream, and never be afraid to ask. I’m so grateful to everyone who helped make it happen, ” said Charmaine LeBlanc, Secretary & Past President, Sharpstown Civic Association.

The trail will become part of the Houston Parks and Recreation Department’s park inventory and will be maintained by the Southwest Management District.

“Houston Parks Board is excited to celebrate the opening of the first phase of this new trail for the Sharpstown community,” said Beth White, President and CEO, Houston Parks Board. “This project was made possible through the wants, and most importantly, the actions of the community members, going back to 2016. Houston Parks Board is proud of its partnership with Commissioner Briones and her office, and the Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority/TIRZ 20. We will continue working with all our partners to help transform communities through equitable park and greenspace investments.”