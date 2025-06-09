CHAIR-YOGA DEMONSTRATION AT CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present an introductory “Chair-Yoga Class” on Monday, June 23, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

The class will be repeated on Monday, July 28, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.

Certified yoga instructor Meena Kankani will present a basic introduction and demonstration of this low-impact form of physical exercise and meditation. Chair yoga is a modified form of traditional yoga that is performed while seated in a chair, providing support and stability for various poses. It is a great option for individuals of all ages and fitness levels, especially those with limited mobility or balance, as it allows for gentle stretching and strengthening.

Learn the benefits of yoga, the various yoga poses, and the correct way to breathe to receive maximum benefit.

All experience levels are welcome to attend this participatory class. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and to bring a yoga mat, a small towel or blanket, and a bottle of water.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).