Attorney General Ken Paxton Slams Radical Left-Wing Activists for Baseless, Politically Motivated Bar Complaint Against U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has sent a letter to the State Bar of Florida urging it to reject the baseless, politically motivated bar complaints lodged by radical left-wing activists against United States Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“These complaints against Attorney General Bondi are nothing less than rank lawfare targeting the lawful exercise of executive authority that the American people overwhelmingly gave to the Trump Administration,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Radical, left-wing lawyers must not be allowed to attack the legal credentials of public servants merely because they disagree with a certain policy of official decision. I call upon the Florida Bar to side with the rule of law and shut down these ridiculous, unfounded complaints.”

In the letter, Attorney General Paxton explains, “The complaint against Attorney General Bondi is a naked attempt to intimidate a federal official in the exercise of her duties. It is political vigilantism dressed in the garb of professional ethics. And it represents a dangerous encroachment upon the federal executive’s constitutional domain.”

Following Attorney General Paxton’s attempts to vindicate the rights of Texas voters following the flawed 2020 presidential election, similar radical activists filed baseless grievances with the State Bar of Texas’s Commission for Lawyer Discipline. Ultimately, the Supreme Court of Texas completely vindicated Attorney General Paxton’s actions and clarified that the State Bar could not be weaponized to attack official actions with which they disagreed politically.

To read the letter, click here.