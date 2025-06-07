Rotary Club of Katy Empowers Dreams: 2025 Scholarships Ignite Pathways to Excellence

Katy, Texas — May 14, 2025

The Katy ISD Gerald D. Young Agricultural Sciences Center set the stage for the 2025 Rotary Club of Katy Scholarship Banquet, where twenty-three high school seniors from across Katy ISD were honored for their academic drive, resilience, and vision for the future. Each student received a scholarship to help launch their next chapter at trade schools, colleges, and universities.

A Legacy of Generosity

For the third consecutive year, the Rotary Club of Katy awarded $125,000 in scholarships, affirming its unwavering commitment to investing in the next generation of our community. Since 2013, the club has awarded 222 scholarships totaling $771,500, a milestone that continues to grow thanks to the dedication of its members and the support of our local Katy community.

Fueling the Future

These scholarships are made possible through beloved community events like the Katy Triathlon and the Katy Rice Harvest Festival. Each year The Rotary Club of Katy and The Katy Rotary Fund host three major fund raisers to benefit the community. The funds raised from the Katy Triathlon benefit these scholarships along with fifty percent of the funds raised from the Katy Rice Harvest Festival. The remainder of the Katy Rice Harvest Festival proceeds and one hundred percent of the proceeds from the Wild West Brewfest benefit dozens of Katy area charities and causes each year. It’s a testament to Rotary’s mission of service above self.

The Power of Potential

Applicants shared powerful stories and participated in interviews that revealed their character, determination, and dreams. Scholarships were awarded based on both need and merit, ensuring that students from all backgrounds had the chance to succeed.

The following students received scholarships for the 2024/2025 academic year:

Emma Bailey, Paetow

Jacob Baker, Taylor

Bryce Bowman, Katy

Brandt Crowell, Katy

Madison Darling, Taylor

Dominik Davis, Seven Lakes (Not Pictured)

Jeffery Au, Jordan (Not Pictured)

Mikayla Flores, Jordan (Not Pictured)

Chrystalyn Garner, Katy

Violet Hardy, Jordan

Andrew Holycross, Katy (Not Pictured)

Ava Janek, Taylor

Oriana Mafioli, Jordan

Jack McGowan, Taylor

Natalie Mikhaiel, Jordan

Rohan Moghe, Jordan

Baylee Pelzer, Katy

Calysta Quigley, Taylor

Moji Samuel, Katy

Noah Sarver, Katy

Richard Snowden, Paetow

Ivan Torres, Morton Ranch

Megan Toups, Taylor (Not Pictured)

Looking Ahead:

Mark your calendars for our upcoming events:

The Katy Triathlon returns August 30th, 2025,

The Katy Rice Harvest Festival returns October 8-10, 2025,

Wild West Brewfest returns March 27–28, 2026, at Typhoon Texas.

If members of the community would like to help we need volunteers to make all three events happen. Connect with us to find out more about how you can sponsor, support, and participate in investing in the future of our community.

Connect With Us

Website: www.katyrotary.com

Instagram: @rotaryclubofkatytexas

X: https://x.com/rotaryofkaty

The Rotary Club of Katy is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization. Donations are routed through The Katy Rotary Fund, a 501(c)(3) entity that partners with the Club for key events and helps extend the reach of our service.

Pictured Top Row L-R: Moji Samuel, Katy; Jack McGowan, Taylor; Noah Sarver, Katy; Brandt Crowell, Katy; Baylee Pelzer, Katy; Jacob Baker, Taylor; Bryce Bowman, Katy; Emma Bailey. Paetow; Ivan Torres, Morton Ranch.

Bottom Row L-R: Violet Hardy, Jordan; Ava Janek, Taylor; Natalie Mikhaiel, Jordan; Chrystalyn Garner, Katy; Oriana Mafioli, Jordan; Rohan Moghe, Jordan; Richard Snowden, Paetow; Madison Darling, Taylor; Calysta Quigley, Taylor.

Not Pictured: Dominik Davis, Seven Lakes; Jeffery Au, Jordan; Mikayla Flores, Jordan; Andrew Holycross, Katy; Megan Toups, Taylor