Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Rosenberg, TX

Youth Fashion Week Returns This Summer to Empower, Inspire, and Dazzle!

Rosenberg, TX — July 2025 – Youth in the Fort Bend County and surrounding areas are invited to ignite their passion for fashion at this year’s Youth Fashion Week Experience, a vibrant 3-day immersive experience designed to spark creativity, teach practical skills in fashion and beauty, and introduce participants to the dynamic world of design, styling, and entrepreneurship.

From July 15–17, 2025, students ages 9–16 will explore every angle of the fashion industry—from sewing their own designer accessories and learning how to accessorize, to participating in live industry tours and showing off their final looks in a professionally staged Designer Challenge Fashion Show.

“Youth Fashion Week isn’t just about clothes—it’s about confidence, creativity, and cultivating future leaders in fashion and business,” said Leticia Hardy, County Extension Agent- Family & Community Health. “Each activity is carefully crafted to give students real-world insight, hands-on experience, and a platform to shine.”

Program Highlights Include:

Day 1: Design, Create, and Learn

Participants will dive into workshops on sewing, fashion illustration, personal image, styling, and entrepreneurship. Activities include designing custom accessories, learning wholesale strategies, and competing in the upcycling-inspired Duds to Dazzle Challenge.

Day 2: Industry Exposure and Exploration

A full-day field trip offers insider tours, where youth will test their budgeting and styling skills. They’ll also visit local boutiques to explore merchandising and market trends.

Day 3: Fashion Show Day

The program culminates in a live runway event where students model their unique outfits—including their hand-sewn accessories—before an audience of friends, family, and community supporters. The event ends with awards and photos to celebrate their hard work.

Get Involved

Youth Fashion Week is open to all interested students ages 9–16, with limited space available. For registration details or to sponsor the event, please contact Leticia Hardy at lvrolland@ag.tamu.edu or Victoria Zwahr at Victoria.zwahr@ag.tamu.edu by email or by phone at 281-342-3034..

Join us in celebrating the next generation of fashion-forward thinkers, doers, and dreamers. Visit our website at https://fortbend.agrilife.org/fch/ for updates, sneak peeks, and event highlights.