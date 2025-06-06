Fort Bend Campus Honored for Support of Field of Honor Project

Former U.S. Congressman Pete Olson presented Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend Campus with a commemorative plaque and an American flag on May 12 in recognition of the Campus’ 2024 Field of Honor sponsorship. Kelsey-Seybold leadership and managing physicians accepted the plaque from Pete Olsen, who said, “We have our heroes on the ground, but we also have our everyday heroes, like our police officers, our firefighters, and our healthcare providers. Kelsey-Seybold, thank you for being some of our heroes.”

The Field of Honor is a display of American flags hosted by the Exchange Club of Sugar Land. It’s located on the University of Houston Sugar Land Campus along U.S. Highway 59. The display serves as a tribute to individuals currently serving in the military, veterans, fallen servicemen and women, and other heroes.

Bridgette Passini, clinic administrator, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend Campus; Debbie Godshalk, senior manager, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend Campus; Jagjit Khairah, D.O., F.A.C.O.G., M.I.G.S., Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend Campus; Pete Olsen, former U.S. congressman; Fahim Farhat, M.D., F.A.A.F.P., Family Medicine, managing physician, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend Campus; Andrew Fontenot, director of ambulatory care, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend Campus.