CenterPoint Energy continues its resiliency efforts across the 12-county region through its Foundation’s Community Generator Donation Program; Donates backup generator to the Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center

CenterPoint Energy Foundation is donating more than 20 backup generators and other support in designated locations across 12 counties to support community resiliency as part of a $5 million grant from the Foundation

HOUSTON — June 6, 2025 — Yesterday, at an announcement in Cypress, Texas with elected officials and community leaders, CenterPoint Energy leaders announced the donation of a backup generator to the Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center as part of its Community Generator Donation Program to support local community resiliency. Through this program, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation is donating funds for more than 20 backup generators at key locations throughout its 12-county Greater Houston region, with at least one generator or other support provided for each county.

The company worked in close collaboration with local Offices of Emergency Management (OEMs) and other county and city leaders to identify the appropriate locations for the donated generators to be able to have the greatest impact and local benefit.

The Community Generator Donation Program is part of CenterPoint’s Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI). The backup generators will help provide support for critical community partners during major weather events or other emergencies and will be funded through a $5 million grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation at no cost to customers. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is a charitable giving organization focused on strengthening the quality of life in the communities served by the company. The foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.

“We are committed to improving resiliency in our local communities and working closely with our community partners to achieve this important goal. Today, we are donating backup generation to support our partners here in Harris County Precinct 4. These donated generators are each capable of powering an entire large building and will help make the communities we are proud to serve even more resilient during major storms and other emergency events,” said Jason Ryan, CenterPoint’s Executive Vice President of Regulatory Services at Government Affairs.

The backup generators will provide an additional power supply during major storms and other emergency events that cause outages. Facilities that receive the donated backup generators will be able to better serve their communities during outages, acting as hubs for essential services like medical care, cooling stations, water and food distribution, charging stations for critical devices and other services.

Working with Community Partners on Locations

To support local community needs, CenterPoint worked closely with county and city officials and OEMs to identify and select the ideal locations for the donated generators, with local officials ultimately deciding which critical facilities will receive the donations.

“Hurricane season is here, and in Harris County we know it’s not a matter of if the next big storm will hit, but when. My Precinct 4 team and I work year-round to ensure we can deliver resources effectively and efficiently in the aftermath of disaster. This new backup generator at Weekley Community Center will significantly enhance our extreme weather resilience. Thanks to the power of partners like CenterPoint, we stand ready to serve our community before, during, and after any storm,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones.

CenterPoint will continue coordinating with local community partners to ensure the backup generators are suitable to meet the specific needs of the critical facilities they have identified.

PHOTO: From L to R: Michelle Hundley, CenterPoint Local Government Relations Manager; Jason Ryan, CenterPoint Executive Vice President of Regulatory Services at Government Affairs; Lesley Briones, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner; Johnnie Johnson, CenterPoint Service Area Director for Cypress and Katy; Jeffery Ledet, CenterPoint Service Area Manager for Cypress

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of March 31, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

