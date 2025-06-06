Celebrate Dad with the Gift of Health this June

Harris County Public Health Observes Men’s Health Month

HOUSTON—Men die an average of five years earlier than women, and often from preventable causes. This significant disparity highlights the importance of proactive health measures for men. This June, in recognition of Men’s Health Month and Father’s Day, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) encourages men to prioritize their health and well-being. From chronic disease screenings to preventive care, HCPH offers vital resources to help dads—and all men—lead longer, healthier lives.

Recent findings from the 2024 Chronic Disease in Harris County report highlight the pressing need for men to prioritize their health. In Harris County:

Men are more likely to die from heart disease , the leading cause of death in the county.

, the leading cause of death in the county. More men than women report having hypertension , a major risk factor for stroke, kidney disease, and heart disease.

, a major risk factor for stroke, kidney disease, and heart disease. Lung cancer incidence and death rates are significantly higher in men , with Black, non-Hispanic males experiencing the highest burden.

, with Black, non-Hispanic males experiencing the highest burden. Prostate cancer remains a major health threat for men, especially among Black, non-Hispanic community members, who have the highest incidence and death rates for the disease.



Taking Steps for a Healthier Life

HCPH emphasizes the importance of preventive care for men. Here are some steps men can take to maintain a healthy lifestyle and reduce their risk of chronic diseases:

Schedule regular checkups: Visit your doctor for preventive screenings and discuss any health concerns you may have.

Visit your doctor for preventive screenings and discuss any health concerns you may have. Maintain a healthy weight: Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Limit processed foods, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats.

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Limit processed foods, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats. Exercise regularly: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week. Manage stress: Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.

Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature. Get enough sleep: Most adults should get at least seven hours of sleep per night.

HCPH Programs and Services for Men’s Health

HCPH offers a wide range of low-cost clinical and preventive services to support men in achieving better health outcomes. Services include:

Wellness screenings for prostate cancer, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

for prostate cancer, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) Physical exams and immunizations

and HIV prevention services like PrEP and PEP, as well as HIV testing and counseling

like PrEP and PEP, as well as HIV testing and counseling Mental health screenings

Nutrition counseling and family planning services

In addition, the Health Prevention and Coordinated Care (HPCC) Division provides long-term, community-based solutions to address key risk factors for chronic disease through its Chronic Disease Prevention (CDP) programming. Programs offered through the CDP are:

Nutrition and Physical Activity

Tobacco/Vaping Prevention & Cessation

Diabetes Prevention

These programs are designed to reduce preventable diseases and improve quality of life, especially for communities disproportionately affected by chronic health issues.

HCPH remains committed to improving health equity across Harris County by ensuring all community members—regardless of background—have access to affordable, quality care and health education. By promoting preventive care and offering supportive services, HCPH empowers men to take control of their health and build stronger, healthier futures for themselves and their families.

For more information about HCPH programs, services, and health resources visit hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7350.