Aviation Chairman Troy E. Nehls Releases Statement Applauding President Trump’s Executive Order Promoting Supersonic Aviation in the U.S. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22), Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Aviation, released the following statement, applauding President Donald J. Trump’s executive order, which ensures the United States is the world’s leader in supersonic aviation:

“Since 1973, FAA regulations have hindered innovation in the United States’ aviation industry,” said Chairman Nehls. “President Trump’s executive order unleashes American innovation in the aviation sector, ensuring we remain competitive against our foreign adversaries. Congress must pass my legislation, the Supersonic Aviation Modernization (SAM) Act, to codify President Trump’s actions immediately to ensure that outdated regulations don’t hold back the Golden Age of American air travel.”

Background

On May 14, 2025, Congressman Nehls and Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced the Supersonic Aviation Modernization (SAM) Act, which directs the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue or revise regulations, within one year of enactment, to allow for the operation of civil aviation aircraft to operate at speeds of Mach 1 or higher without requiring special authorization, so long as no sonic boom reaches the ground within the United States.

Enacted in 1973, 14 CFR § 91.817 dictates that no person may operate a civil aircraft in the United States at a speed of Mach 1 or higher, thereby prohibiting non-military-related supersonic flight over the United States. American companies have developed quiet supersonic technologies and have already demonstrated that their aircraft can operate above Mach 1. Despite these innovations, outdated FAA regulations continue to restrict supersonic operations.

The SAM Act would require the FAA to revise existing regulations or issue new regulations to allow for the operation of supersonic civil aircraft. Operators would be permitted to fly their aircraft at supersonic speeds within the National Airspace System as long as no sonic boom reaches the ground.

“President Trump’s swift leadership to unleash supersonic flight will boost America’s ability to compete with China in the race for next-generation aircraft and revolutionize commercial air travel,” said Senator Budd. “For too long, outdated restrictions on civil supersonic flight have stifled innovation. I am grateful that President Trump has leaned in to legalize this vital technology in the United States and promote international engagement for international operations. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Washington, like my friend Rep. Nehls, to advance policies that unleash cutting-edge technologies like supersonic aviation.”