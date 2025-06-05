WBCA Names Sen. Cruz Honoree of Mr. South Texas Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has been named the recipient of the prestigious Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association’s (WBCA) Mr. South Texas Award, in honor of the 128th Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

Last year, Sen. Cruz was the first elected Republican member to be awarded the Key to the City of Laredo for his leadership in streamlining the presidential permitting process and securing permits to build and expand four major international bridges in South Texas, including two in Laredo.

Sen. Cruz said, “I’m honored to be named Mr. South Texas for 2026. Laredo and Webb County hold a special place in my heart — the people embody the spirit, grit, and generosity that make Texas exceptional. Working alongside families, local leaders, and small businesses in Laredo has been one of the great privileges of my public service. I’m deeply grateful to the Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association for this meaningful recognition — it strengthens my resolve to keep leading the fight for Laredo and all of South Texas.”

Jaime Fuentes, President of WBCA said, “We are honored to have Senator Ted Cruz as our Mr. South Texas recipient. We welcome him as our newest Ambassador for the Washington’s Birthday Celebration. A special thank you to our Mr. South Texas selection committee and Texas Community Bank for its unwavering support of the Mr. South Texas Luncheon.”

Douglas G. Macdonald, President & CEO of Texas Community Bank said, “Texas Community Bank is pleased to sponsor the Mr. South Texas Luncheon, and we congratulate United States Senator Ted Cruz, for being selected as the 2026 Mr. South Texas Honoree as part of the 128th Celebration. It is a well-deserved recognition. We’re excited to welcome such a fine and hardworking individual to our community and invite all Laredoans to join us in congratulating him.”

BACKGROUND

The Mr. South Texas designation is presented to a deserving individual who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the growth and development of Laredo and/or the South Texas region.

The Mr. South Texas Selection Committee, comprised of past presidents of the WBCA and former Mr. South Texas recipients who reside in Laredo, meet and discuss possible candidates. Committee members take great effort in creating an all-inclusive nominating pool of candidates from all walks of life who have made a significant impact on the area.