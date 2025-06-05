Two Harmony Public Schools Selected as 2025 Promising Practice Winners

HOUSTON – Two campuses from Harmony Public Schools have been selected by Character.org as 2025 Promising Practices.

Harmony School of Innovation-Houston and Harmony School of Ingenuity were certified character-centered Promising Practices which generally include innovative approaches that promote character strengths, engage multiple stakeholders and align with the core values of a school or organization.

“We are extremely proud to recognize the schools and organizations that have developed and implemented a Promising Practice” said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, President of Character.org. “Each of these programs and practices have demonstrated significant impact and strongly align with the principles that help schools and organizations cultivate a culture of character.”

This year Character.org received applications that focused on a wide range of practices which included peer mentoring, providing service-learning opportunities for students that connect to what they are learning in the classroom, empowering student voice and leadership, encouraging students to the “do the right thing” for intrinsic rather than extrinsic reasons, and programs that create a caring school community where everyone feels they belong.

Many of the Promising Practices also involve parents and the local community.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, San Antonio, Greater Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan-College Station, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony is now accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2025-26 school year.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with more than 60 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.HarmonyTX.org, and follow us on X at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.