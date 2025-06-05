Say Cheese, Partner By: U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas

Across Texas, ranches and dairy farms are churning out products with rich taste and character in every bite. National Dairy Month is the perfect time for Texans to explore the many delicious contributions of this industry to the Lone Star State.

Dairy is playing an increasingly important role in Texas agriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture places Texas among the top five dairy-producing states in the country, with almost 300 dairies spread across the state. According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, dairy production in Texas continues to grow and is valued at billions of dollars—that’s a lot of cheddar.

The number of dairy cows in Texas has also grown over the past two years, even as the rest of the country has seen a decline. Texas now has an in-curd-ible 675,000 dairy cows chewing their cud in our state.

One of the nation’s most consumed dairy products is cheese, which has been in existence for centuries. While its exact origins remain unknown, most experts believe it was discovered accidentally—when milk was stored in vessels made from the stomachs of animals. An enzyme called rennet caused the milk to curdle and preserve itself. Over time, the art of cheesemaking spread across the globe and became part of many cultures, pun intended.

Here in Texas, many cheesemakers use milk produced straight from their own herds. While dairy cows provide most of the milk, goats, sheep, and even water buffaloes also lend a hoof in creating the wide variety of cheeses made here.

One of Texas’ most celebrated cheesemakers is Paula Lambert, who founded Dallas’ Mozzarella Company in 1982. Starting with fresh mozzarella, her company now produces more than 30 cheeses, most developed by Paula herself. She lived in Italy before returning to Texas in 1973. Opening a cheese factory in Deep Ellum near Downtown Dallas was her way of bringing the flavors she loved in Italy back home. As she says, “I had loved fresh mozzarella when I lived in Italy, and back home no one had even heard of an insalata caprese—a mozzarella and tomato salad—and I thought they oughta know about it.”

Paula is considered a pioneer in American artisanal cheese. She has written cookbooks, and received honors such as the American Cheese Society Lifetime Achievement Award and the Grande Dame title from Les Dames d’Escoffier International. Some might say she is a “big cheese” in cheese!

In Dublin, Texas, the Veldhuizen family runs a farmstead cheese operation less than 90 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Stuart Veldhuizen, along with four generations of his family, produces more than 60 wheels of cheese each week. Their cheeses age in a stone cave built by the family, maturing anywhere from two months to two years. Made from milk sourced from their own herd of cows and flock of sheep, their cheeses are crafted entirely on-site at the farm creamery. Together, they’ve made their dream of farmstead cheesemaking come true.

Makers across Texas pour their heart into every wheel and wedge, delivering a taste that’s unmistakably Texan—and there’s a Texas cheese for everyone that’ll hit the spot.

Behind every glass of milk, wedge of cheese, or scoop of ice cream, there’s a Texas story showing a dairy culture bursting with flavor and hard work in the Lone Star State. This National Dairy Month, celebrate with something local and pay homage (or in this case, fromage) to the farmers, ranchers, and producers shaping the future of Texas dairy.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.