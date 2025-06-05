Harris County Sheriff’s Office Releases Video of April 21, 2025, Critical Incident

Case: 2504-07653

Incident Date: April 21, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 5550 Dancy Road

Suspect: Carlos Huitz, 40

June 5, 2025 – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released relevant video footage from an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 21, 2025.

At approximately 10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 5550 Dancy Road in response to a 911 call reporting that a man was firing gunshots from his balcony. Upon arrival, deputies heard a gunshot and observed a man, later identified as 40-year-old Carlos Huitz, standing on a third-floor balcony holding a pistol. Deputies secured the perimeter and attempted to make contact with Huitz, who eventually barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Sheriff’s Office SWAT Units were deployed to the scene and deployed drones to help them monitor Huitz’s actions. SWAT personnel called Huitz’s cellphone in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and get Huitz to surrender peacefully, but Huitz did not comply.

After hours of unsuccessful attempts to convince Huitz to surrender, SWAT personnel deployed a gas canister into the apartment. Huitz then exited onto the balcony and raised his gun. SWAT deputies then fired their weapons striking Huitz. Huitz died on scene.

The information included in this video is preliminary. As of the release date of this video, an investigation into this incident is ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation, which is standard when a deputy uses deadly force. The District Attorney’s Office will present the evidence gathered in these investigations to an independent grand jury.

The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation. The results of the internal affairs investigation will be presented to the Sheriff’s Administrative Disciplinary Committee to determine if the deputies’ actions were in accordance with departmental policies and procedures.

Anyone with information relevant to this critical incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000. All evidence gathered in this investigation will be given to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for presentation to an independent grand jury.

The relevant video footage is available on the Sheriff’s Office YouTube page and public website. The direct link is below. Viewer discretion is advised due to the video’s graphic and sensitive nature.

Click this link: HCSO YouTube Channel.