Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir announces 2025-2026 lineup for “Friends and Neighbors,” under new Artistic Director Dr. Betsy Cook Weber

HOUSTON, June 5, 2025 – The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir proudly announces its 2025–26 season, Friends and Neighbors, marking the first full season under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Betsy Cook Weber. Season subscriptions are now available to the public at houstonchamberchoir.org, with single tickets for all concerts on sale August 1. The season features six subscription concert events, a free community concert and four additional concerts sponsored by outside organizations.

“It’s an honor to lead my first full season as Artistic Director of the Houston Chamber Choir, which Founder Robert Simpson built into a powerhouse over 30 years,” says Dr. Betsy Cook Weber. “Through exciting collaborations and artistic partnerships, Friends and Neighbors celebrates the extraordinary musical talent within our community and beyond. I hope the season’s richness and diversity resonates with longtime supporters and welcomes new audiences to experience the excellence of choral music performed by this Grammy® Award-winning ensemble.”

Friends and Neighbors begins September 6 with members of the Houston Symphony performing Mozart’s Requiem paired with smaller works by Franz Josef and Michael Haydn. On October 25, the Choir will present “All God’s Creatures” with guest singers from South Main Baptist Church.

On December 6 & 7 the Choir returns to the iconic Villa de Matel for a concert of beautiful Christmas music. Internationally acclaimed conductor, Jason Max Ferdinand, leads the group on February 21 in “What Have We Done TODAY?”

The concert on April 11 honors the Houston’s Medical community with a premiere of J. Todd Frazier’s “Matthew 25.” Eric Whitacre’s “Sacred Veil” is the centerpiece of that evening’s offerings. The season concludes on May 30 with Openish Mic Night, a new concert concept where Choir members and community artists perform solo or ensemble selections of their choosing.

THE SUBSCRIPTION SERIES

September 6, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

3471 Westheimer Rd.; Houston, TX 77027

FJ Haydn Te Deum, WA Mozart Requiem JM Haydn Applausus

With members of the Houston Symphony

Betsy Cook Weber, conductor

Rivals, competitors, and also friends and neighbors, the Mozart and Haydn families were inextricably linked. Mozart’s Requiem, the centerpiece of this program, is, of course, mired in intrigue and mystery. Mozart died before completing the piece, and, at his widow’s request, former students worked on a completion. The first performance, a benefit concert to help Mozart’s family, was given in the small Jahn-Sall, a room attached to a restaurant in Vienna. The first liturgical performance was given in a similarly modest space. Our performance, with small choir and orchestra, will mirror those early performances. The Choir is joined by the Houston Symphony for this special evening.

October 25, 2025; 7:30 p.m.

South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

All God’s Creatures

Betsy Cook Weber, conductor

The animal kingdom inspires this concert, opening with a rousing spiritual arrangement performed by the Men’s Ensemble from South Main Baptist Church followed swiftly by Britten’s sublime “Rejoice in the Lamb.” Kevin Puts’ beautiful “If I Were a Swan” is then paired with R. Murray Shafer’s “Medieval Bestiary,” a clever setting of 12th-century texts that attempt to draw connections between the characteristics of God and various animals, real and imagined. Featured is the world premiere of the first installment of Houston Seasons — Autumn by Houston composer, Daniel Knaggs, and Houston poet, Devondra Banks Brown. The program closes with a romp, “All God’s Creatures Got a Place in the Choir.”

Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, 2025; 2:30 and 5 p.m.

Villa de Matel

6510 Lawndale St., Houston, TX 77023

Tapestry: Christmas at the Villa de Matel

Betsy Cook Weber, conductor

A century ago, the cornerstone was laid to the Villa de Matel, one of Houston’s architectural treasures. The occupants of the Villa, the Sisters of Charity, represent all corners of the world and have long been part of the tapestry of Houston life. The Chamber Choir is joined by the Treble Choir of Houston and the Houston Bronze Ensemble for Christmas at the Villa, featuring carols representing the Sisters. Only subscription holders are guaranteed a seat for these sell-out concerts.

Saturday, January 25, 2026; 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Venue: TBA

Hear the Future Master Classes

Dr. Anthony Maglione, Director of Choral Studies University of Houston

College Park, Cypress Creek, Freeman, HSPVA Women, New Caney, Pasadena Memorial

Saturday, January 25, 2026; 5:30 pm

Free and open to the public

Venue: TBA

Hear the Future Concert

Mitchell Intermediate School, Beckendorff Middle School, Klein Cain High School, and the Houston Chamber Choir

The Houston Chamber Choir’s Hear the Future Master Classes and Concert is one of its most important initiatives and provides those who love the art form an opportunity to enjoy choral music at its finest. The general public is cordially invited to these free events — a feast for the ears.

Saturday, February 21, 2026; 7:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027

What Have We Done TODAY?

Jason Max Ferdinand, conductor

If you ask who the hot choral conductor in the world is right now, nine out of 10 people will say, “Jason Max Ferdinand.” Fresh from acclaimed performances at the BBC Proms in London and with the Los Angeles Master Chorale, we are lucky to have him work his magic with the Houston Chamber Choir. Only subscribers are guaranteed a seat to this fabulous concert.

Saturday, April 11, 2026; 7:30 p.m.

St Luke’s United Methodist Church

3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027

The Sacred Veil: A Tribute to Houston’s Medical Community and a Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Center for the Performing Arts in Medicine (CPAM)

Betsy Cook Weber, conductor

The Houston Chamber Choir is grateful to the care Houston medical community provides, and looks forward to honoring those who provide it. Featuring Eric Whitacre’s searing, heart-wrenching Sacred Veil, the concert will close as the Choir joins forces with The Methodist Singers for the world premiere of J. Todd Frazier’s Matthew 25.

Making an appearance during the concert is Daisy Fancourt, Ph.D., one of the world’s most influential and respected scientists, Professor of Psychobiology & Epidemiology at University College London and Head of the Social Biobehavioural Research Group. Her groundbreaking research focuses on the effects of social factors on health and the impact of art on physical and mental wellbeing.

Saturday, May 30, 2026; 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

The Match 2

3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

The Houston Chamber Choir & Friends: Open-ish Mic

(Note: Both shows will have limited seating. The 8:00 show is for subscribers only on a first come-first served basis and will be followed by a Reception-ish.)

You hear the full Houston Chamber Choir in concerts of serious choral music, but have you heard them sing pop music and show tunes as soloists and in small groups? Joining in are friends from the Houston community — people you know who may or may not surprise you with their vocal talents. Seating is limited, and the second concert will be followed by a Reception-ish is for subscribers only, on a first come-first served basis.

____________________________________________________________________________

ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES TO HEAR THE HOUSTON CHAMBER CHOIR

In collaboration with the Houston Symphony Orchestra and Chorus:

Friday & Saturday, September 19 & 20, 2025; 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 21, 2025; 2 p.m.

Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St., Houston, TX 77002

Florent Schmitt Psalm 42

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

www.houstonsymphony.org for more information and tickets

___________________________________________________________________

Sunday, October 12, 2025; 5:30 p.m.

Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Ln., Dallas, TX 75205

Tower Arts Series

All God’s Creatures

Betsy Cook Weber, conductor

https://www.hpumc.org/tower-arts for more information and tickets

______________________________________________________

Friday, October 24, 2025; 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Rd., Houston, TX 77024

The Animals Are Coming!

Betsy Cook Weber, conductor

Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of St. Francis Episcopal Church

https://www.sfch.org for more information

_____________________________________________________

Sunday, February 22, 2026; 7:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church; 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027

Voces 44 (Voces 8, Voces 8 U.S. Scholars, Houston Chamber Choir)

Barnaby Smith & Jason Max Ferdinand, conductors

https://stlukesmethodist.org/ministry/music for tickets and information

Season subscriptions cost $249.

About Houston Chamber Choir

Led by new Artistic Director Dr. Betsy Cook Weber, the Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir is a professional ensemble of 24 singers drawn from the region’s top vocal talent. Founded by Robert Simpson, who served as Artistic Director for 30 years, the Choir begins a new chapter with Weber’s inaugural 2025–26 season, Friends and Neighbors, following Simpson’s final concert, “Gather ‘Round,” on May 31, 2025.

Simpson took the Choir to new heights over the years, including a Grammy in 2019 for “Best Choral Performance” for its recording of Maurice Duruflé’s complete choral works. Additional highlights include Circlesong (2022), a collaboration with the Treble Choir of Houston featuring music by Bob Chilcott; Two Streams (2023) with Kinetic and composer Daniel Knaggs; and a 2024 release of Dave Brubeck’s choral music with the Brubeck Brothers Quartet and the Paul English Quartet.

Recognized with Chorus America’s Margaret Hillis Award and the American Prize, the Choir has appeared at major national conventions and was selected for the 2020 World Symposium on Choral Music in New Zealand. Tours have included Mexico, Wales, and the U.S. Northeast, with performances at Trinity Church Wall Street and Yale University.

Weber, the former Madison Endowed Professor of Music and Director of Choral Studies at the University of Houston’s Moores School of Music, is internationally renowned as a conductor and educator. She served the Houston Symphony Chorus for 15 years, first as Assistant/Associate Director and later as Director, preparing the singers for more than 200 concerts for some of the world’s greatest conductors.