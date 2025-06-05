CenterPoint Energy reminds customers, contractors and community members to dial 811 before digging or starting outdoor projects

Safe diggin g is everyone’s responsibly

CenterPoint reminds everyone to contact the free 811 service before starting any outdoor digging project

HOUSTON – June 5, 2025 – CenterPoint Energy is reminding everyone to contact 811 before starting any outdoor digging project. Anyone planning to dig — including gardening, building or repairing a fence, planting trees, installing a deck, placing a mailbox or laying a patio — should contact 811 at least three business days (excluding weekends and holidays) before starting their project. 811 is a free service that community members can use to have utility lines located and marked.

According to the Common Ground Alliance, a member-driven association of nearly 3,800 damage prevention professionals in the underground utility industry, utility lines are damaged every few minutes because digging occurred prior to contacting 811. In 2024 alone, CenterPoint experienced more than 3,100 natural gas line damages within its service territory because 811 was not contacted before digging.

“As temperatures continue to warm up, our customers and community members are working on more outdoor projects around their homes. While they take advantage of the warmer temperatures, we want to remind everyone of the importance of having utilities located and marked prior to digging. By contacting 811, everyone takes a critical first step in helping keep themselves, their loved ones and communities safe,” said Al Payton, CenterPoint’s Vice President of Safety and Technical Training. “No matter how shallow or minor a project, everyone can help prevent safety incidents and loss of utility service for their communities by contacting 811 to have underground utility lines located and marked.”

Safe digging practices are required by state laws and help prevent damage to underground natural gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines. Utility lines can be buried as shallow as inches below the surface. Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injury, including death, as well as service disruptions, fines and costly repairs.

Safe digging steps

To prevent damage and stay safe, CenterPoint urges everyone to follow these steps before any digging project:

Plan ahead! Contact 811 at least three business days before starting work.

for weekend projects. Confirm all utility lines are marked before beginning work.

before beginning work. Adjust plans if needed . Relocate projects that are too close to marked utility lines.

. Relocate projects that are too close to marked utility lines. If using a contractor, verify they have contacted 811before their work.

Smell natural gas? Act fast

If a natural gas line is struck outside of a home or business, customers are reminded to:

Leave the area immediately on foot. Do not attempt to restart or move powered equipment or use your mobile device or any other item that could cause a spark.

Go to a safe location, then call 911 and CenterPoint.

Remain in a safe area until directed by emergency personnel to do otherwise.

Don’t try to repair a natural gas leak. Leave all repairs to a trained technician.

Visit 811BeforeYouDig.com to learn more about the process to have underground utility lines located and marked. For more information about natural gas safety, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Safety.