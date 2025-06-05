Best of the Nation’s Best  Katy ISD graduates named 2025 National Merit Scholarship winners 

KATY, TX [June 5, 2025] – Representing some of the nation’s most accomplished high school scholars, 26 Katy ISD graduates were named 2025 College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Over the last three years, the District has celebrated more than 250 National Merit Semifinalists.

From the 16,000 Finalists selected this year, 3,000 recipients have been named College-Sponsored Scholarship winners nationwide.

“Congratulations to these graduates for this auspicious recognition,” said Ronnie Edwards, assistant superintendent for school leadership & support in Katy ISD. “It is truly an honor to be named a National Merit scholarship winner.”

These students began their journey to National Merit Finalist in 2023, among more than 1.3 million juniors who took the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). From that initial screener, the highest-scoring entrants in each state were named Semifinalists. Finalists were chosen based on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership, employment and college entrance exam scores.

The 2025 Katy ISD graduates named college-sponsored scholarship winners include:

Name School Awarding Institution
Ian Kang Cinco Ranch High School Purdue University
Dorothy Li Cinco Ranch High School Texas A&M University
Rohan Pandit Cinco Ranch High School Texas A&M University
Di Wu Cinco Ranch High School Texas A&M University
Tristan Wardak Jordan High School Texas A&M University
Kyla Bruns Katy High School Trinity University
Mohamed-Amin Abdalla Seven Lakes High School Texas A&M University
Aditya Ayyappan Seven Lakes High School Texas A&M University
Sania Chauhan Seven Lakes High School Texas A&M University
Eddy Chen Seven Lakes High School Texas A&M University
Enze Chen Seven Lakes High School Purdue University
Trisha Das Seven Lakes High School University of Texas at Dallas
Tejas Murali Seven Lakes High School Texas A&M University
Luc-Andre Prieur du Perray Seven Lakes High School University of Tulsa
Samaira Srivastva Seven Lakes High School University of Texas at Dallas
Helene Su Seven Lakes High School Texas A&M University
Jonathan Sutjandra Seven Lakes High School Purdue University
Daniel Jiang Taylor High School Texas A&M University
Dylan McCormick Taylor High School Fordham University
Inigo Tucker Taylor High School University of Texas at Dallas
Luisa Amir Tompkins High School Texas A&M University
Sahus Gupta Tompkins High School Texas A&M University
Alexander Knight Tompkins High School Texas A&M University
Alvin Mathew Tompkins High School Texas A&M University
Pratyush Prakash Tompkins High School Texas A&M University
Roger Ramos-Morales Tompkins High School Texas A&M University