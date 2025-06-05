Best of the Nation’s Best  Katy ISD graduates named 2025 National Merit Scholarship winners 

KATY, TX [June 5, 2025] – Representing some of the nation’s most accomplished high school scholars, 26 Katy ISD graduates were named 2025 College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Over the last three years, the District has celebrated more than 250 National Merit Semifinalists.
From the 16,000 Finalists selected this year, 3,000 recipients have been named College-Sponsored Scholarship winners nationwide.
“Congratulations to these graduates for this auspicious recognition,” said Ronnie Edwards, assistant superintendent for school leadership & support in Katy ISD. “It is truly an honor to be named a National Merit scholarship winner.”
These students began their journey to National Merit Finalist in 2023, among more than 1.3 million juniors who took the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). From that initial screener, the highest-scoring entrants in each state were named Semifinalists. Finalists were chosen based on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership, employment and college entrance exam scores.
The 2025 Katy ISD graduates named college-sponsored scholarship winners include:
|Name
|School
|Awarding Institution
|Ian Kang
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Purdue University
|Dorothy Li
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Texas A&M University
|Rohan Pandit
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Texas A&M University
|Di Wu
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Texas A&M University
|Tristan Wardak
|Jordan High School
|Texas A&M University
|Kyla Bruns
|Katy High School
|Trinity University
|Mohamed-Amin Abdalla
|Seven Lakes High School
|Texas A&M University
|Aditya Ayyappan
|Seven Lakes High School
|Texas A&M University
|Sania Chauhan
|Seven Lakes High School
|Texas A&M University
|Eddy Chen
|Seven Lakes High School
|Texas A&M University
|Enze Chen
|Seven Lakes High School
|Purdue University
|Trisha Das
|Seven Lakes High School
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Tejas Murali
|Seven Lakes High School
|Texas A&M University
|Luc-Andre Prieur du Perray
|Seven Lakes High School
|University of Tulsa
|Samaira Srivastva
|Seven Lakes High School
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Helene Su
|Seven Lakes High School
|Texas A&M University
|Jonathan Sutjandra
|Seven Lakes High School
|Purdue University
|Daniel Jiang
|Taylor High School
|Texas A&M University
|Dylan McCormick
|Taylor High School
|Fordham University
|Inigo Tucker
|Taylor High School
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Luisa Amir
|Tompkins High School
|Texas A&M University
|Sahus Gupta
|Tompkins High School
|Texas A&M University
|Alexander Knight
|Tompkins High School
|Texas A&M University
|Alvin Mathew
|Tompkins High School
|Texas A&M University
|Pratyush Prakash
|Tompkins High School
|Texas A&M University
|Roger Ramos-Morales
|Tompkins High School
|Texas A&M University