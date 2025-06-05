Best of the Nation’s Best Katy ISD graduates named 2025 National Merit Scholarship winners

KATY, TX [June 5, 2025] – Representing some of the nation’s most accomplished high school scholars, 26 Katy ISD graduates were named 2025 College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Over the last three years, the District has celebrated more than 250 National Merit Semifinalists.

From the 16,000 Finalists selected this year, 3,000 recipients have been named College-Sponsored Scholarship winners nationwide.

“Congratulations to these graduates for this auspicious recognition,” said Ronnie Edwards, assistant superintendent for school leadership & support in Katy ISD. “It is truly an honor to be named a National Merit scholarship winner.”

These students began their journey to National Merit Finalist in 2023, among more than 1.3 million juniors who took the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). From that initial screener, the highest-scoring entrants in each state were named Semifinalists. Finalists were chosen based on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership, employment and college entrance exam scores.

The 2025 Katy ISD graduates named college-sponsored scholarship winners include: