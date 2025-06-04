Tickets now on sale for Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston’s Iolanthe operetta at Hobby Center for July 19-20 and July 26-27

Houston, June 4, 2025 – Tickets are now available for the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston’s summer production of Iolanthe (or The Peer and the Peri). The operetta will be performed at the Hobby Center’s Zilkha Hall on July 19, 20, 26, and 27—Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Houston’s longest-running opera company brings this whimsical tale back to the stage for the first time since 2012. A hallmark of Gilbert and Sullivan’s signature satire, Iolanthe cheerily blends fantasy and pointed social commentary. It skewers the British legal system, the House of Lords, and Victorian sensibilities all with clever wit and a charming score.

The production is led by Stage Director Alyssa Weathersby, a versatile theater director, choreographer, and performer based in New York. Music Director Keith Chambers brings experience from conducting nearly 200 performances across the U.S., including work with The Dallas Opera, Indianapolis Opera, and New York City Opera. He is the artistic director and principal conductor of New Amsterdam Opera in New York City. This marks the first collaboration with the Society for both Weathersby and Chambers.

Returning to the creative team is Houstonian Joseph Rawley as Chorus Master, a Houstonian who enjoys a performing career as a bass baritone. Scenic design is once again led by acclaimed set designer Jody Bobrovsky.

The operetta mixes fantasy and social commentary, poking fun at British government (particularly the House of Lords), the legal system, and Victorian morals. Audience will experience Gilbertian wit and Sullivan’s lively, lyrical score. (G.S. Gilbert provides the libretto, while Arthur Sullivan pens the music.)

“I’m thrilled to direct Iolanthe with the Houston Gilbert & Sullivan Society this summer,” says Weathersby. “My interest in G&S goes back years—I even wrote a paper on operetta in my Opera Lit class at the University of Houston. I’ve always been fascinated by the bridge between opera and musical theatre, and Iolanthe lives in that space.”

“This production leans into high fantasy, with dreamy lighting, larger-than-life flora, and costumes inspired by whimsical bugs. I’m especially excited to explore lighting design in unexpected ways—fitting, since Iolanthe was the first show to use electricity at its Savoy Theatre premiere,” she continues.

“Our cast features powerhouse singers and sharp comedians. Shows like this demand it all—vocals, wit, and dance—and I love helping singers step into themselves as movers. Expect vocal fireworks, clever banter, and dazzling movement.”

“I’m excited to work with Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston to bring this gorgeous operetta to local audiences for the first time since 2012,” says Chambers. “Many consider Iolanthe to be Sullivan’s lushest score, full of tuneful melodies, lively patter and a striking fugue for the character of Lord Chancellor. Of particular note is the overture, which Sullivan composed instead of farming the task out to his assistants, as he had done in previous collaborations.”

“Interestingly, the Ring Cycle premiered in London one year before Iolanthe,” Chambers continues. One of Richard Wagner’s favorite compositional tools was the Leitmotif, a distinct melodic theme tied to a specific character. In our opera, a four-note theme identifies Iolanthe throughout the score. You’ll hear it from the very first notes of the overture.”

Plot Summary

Set in a magical version of England, Iolanthe opens with the return of a fairy exiled for marrying a mortal. Iolanthe’s son, Strephon—half-fairy, half-human—loves Phyllis, a ward of the Lord Chancellor, who is also his romantic rival. Chaos ensues when the fairies interfere in British politics, elevating Strephon to Parliament and upending tradition. Love, politics, and fairy law collide in this fanciful, satirical operetta.

Audience Highlights

The famous “Nightmare Song,” known for its rapid-fire lyrics

Private Willis’s solo, offering rare political introspection

Lavish costumes and magical set elements suitable for all ages

Cast

Celia – Laura Smolik

Leila – Riley Vagis

Fleta – Tarryn Ballard

Queen of the Fairies – Sarah Langbein Lee

Iolanthe – Meaghan Heath

Strephon – Zack Scott Frank

George, Earl of Mountararat – Scott Clark

Thomas, Earl Tolloller – Brian Yeakley

Lord Chancellor – Wes Landry

Phyllis – Avery Ditta

Private Willis – Richard Paul Fink

Women’s Chorus: Madeline Andriesen, Valeria Bautista, Mackensey Doyle, Mary Gard, Sage Gard, Melisa Gultan, Brooklynn King, Giulianna Misasi, Megan Weeks

Men’s Chorus: Jadon Campos, Geoff Copper, Santiago Fonseca, Alan Hollinger, Nathan Holmes, Jon Janacek, Pantelis Karastamatis, Ennis Watt, Joe Carl White

Tickets start at $29 and are available at gilbertandsullivan.org/tickets. Shows typically sell out—early purchase is encouraged.

Photos here

Photo credits:

Performing Arts Supply Co.

Karen Almond

Caroline Nicolas

About the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston

Founded in 1952, the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston is a non-profit theater company dedicated to preserving and sharing the delightful legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic operas. The goal of the Society is to provide affordable, high-quality live theater in the spirit of family entertainment.

The Society has long been widely recognized as a pre-eminent community-based theater company, receiving an Emmy nomination for its 1974 PBS televised production of Princess Ida and six “Best of Festival” awards, including International Champions at the 2004 International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival in Buxton, England. The nominations and awards received by the Society over its three successful trips to the Festival in Buxton make it the most honored American Society ever to attend the event.

The longest-running opera company in Houston, the Society has awarded more than 100 scholarships to vocal performance and theater tech students and often provides a bank of tickets to children in the Houston area. The Society participated in the inaugural seasons of both Jones Hall for the Performing Arts in 1966 and Wortham Theater Center in 1987.

About the Creative Team

Alyssa Weathersby, Stage Director

Alyssa is a director, choreographer, and educator with a background in classical voice, dance, and theater. Her recent directing and choreography credits include Eugene Onegin at Opera NEO, Falstaff at Crested Butte Music Festival, and productions with companies in Texas, California, and Massachusetts. She holds a B.M. in Vocal Performance from the University of Houston and an M.M. in Vocal Pedagogy from New England Conservatory, where she focused on vocal health and women’s issues in singing. She currently teaches youth theater in Brookline and collaborates with Artbarn and Rafters Theater.

Keith Chambers, Music Director

Keith is the Founder and Artistic Director of New Amsterdam Opera in New York and has conducted a broad repertoire across U.S. opera houses, including Don Giovanni, La bohème, The Merry Widow, and Così fan tutte. He has held conducting and coaching roles with The Dallas Opera, Seattle Opera, and New York City Opera, and has served on faculty for young artist programs and music festivals nationwide.

Joseph Rawley, Chorus Master

Houston-based bass-baritone Joseph Rawley has performed with Opera in the Heights, Portland Opera, and Seattle Opera. A respected choral leader, he serves as Christian Education Director and Children’s Choir Director at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and frequently performs with local ensembles.