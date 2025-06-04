Statement from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on the Passing of Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Sergeant Manuel Edwards

Harris County, TX, June 3, 2025 – Judge Lina Hidalgo released the following statement on the passing of Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Sergeant Manuel Edwards.

“My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Sergeant Manuel Edwards. For many years, Harris County has been fortunate to count on Deputy Edwards’ commitment and service. I spoke with Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia to offer my sympathy and support. His unexpected passing is a tragic and senseless loss. No one in our community should feel unsafe while riding their bicycle for exercise or commute. I’m relieved that a suspect is now in custody. Harris County stands with Deputy Edwards’ loved ones and with the entire law enforcement community in both grief and gratitude for his years of service,” said County Judge Lina Hidalgo.