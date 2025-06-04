Signing Day: Katy ISD’s Legacy of Athletic Excellence 

Student-athletes commit to colleges/universities at spring sign-up
KATY, TX [June 3, 2025] – Following in the footsteps of generations of stellar athletes, nearly 100 Katy ISD student-athletes signed letters of commitment to play in collegiate sports programs in the upcoming seasons. All told, the spring’s 90 signed commitments brings Katy ISD’s total number of 2024-2025 college and university commitments to 202.
Representing all District UIL sports and collegiate programs across the country, each signing represented years of dedication and perseverance, launching student-athletes on their journey through higher education.
“Our students’ success is a team effort, the result of the commitment of the students, their families and coaches, and I would like to recognize all those who helped these students pursue their dreams,” said Lance Carter, Katy ISD’s executive director of athletics. “Best of luck to all our students as they continue to grow and showcase their talents.”
Katy ISD student-athletes who signed during the spring 2025 semester include:
|Name
|School
|Sport
|College/University
|Charlie Adamoli
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Football
|Texas Wesleyan University
|Caden Davis
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Track & Field
|U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
|Vince Echavarry
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Wrestling
|Grand View University
|Scott Eckel
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Football
|Dickinson State University
|Prince Jones-Bynum
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Basketball
|North Greenville University
|Noah Matthews
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Track & Field
|University of Texas at Arlington
|Guillermo Pekle
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Baseball
|Ottawa University
|Bobby Rodriguez
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Baseball
|Ottawa University
|Alex Hahn Vadstein
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Cross Country and Track & Field
|Army West Point
|Fizreen Ahmadfadzir
|Jordan High School
|Golf
|University of Illinois-Springfield
|Jonathan Brooks
|Jordan High School
|Baseball
|Ranger College
|Eddie Buroz
|Jordan High School
|Baseball
|Alvin Community College
|Cole Keppler
|Jordan High School
|Baseball
|Sul Ross State University
|Anne Louis
|Jordan High School
|Track & Field
|Stephen F. Austin University
|Namrata Makhija
|Jordan High School
|Tennis
|University of Texas-Dallas
|Avery Milligan
|Jordan High School
|Football
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Juan Diego Ortigoza
|Jordan High School
|Baseball
|East Texas Baptist University
|Emma Osuno
|Jordan High School
|Soccer
|Schreiner University
|Ved Rajagopalan
|Jordan High School
|Tennis
|Southwestern University
|Vince Rivas
|Jordan High School
|Tennis
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Owen Wendt
|Jordan High School
|Baseball
|Sul Ross State University
|Sarah Woodard
|Jordan High School
|Track & Field
|Elmhurst University
|London Bray
|Katy High School
|Track & Field
|Vanderbilt
|Breanna Murphy
|Katy High School
|Track & Field
|Sam Houston State
|Sarah Pantophlet
|Katy High School
|Track & Field
|Houston Christian University
|Josselyn Rodriguez
|Katy High School
|Soccer
|Austin College
|Chaila Ruiz
|Katy High School
|Soccer
|Nelson University
|Steven Vela
|Katy High School
|Soccer
|University of Northwestern-St. Paul
|Jayden Wylie
|Katy High School
|Cross Country
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Bailee Adb-Al-Khaliq
|Mayde Creek High School
|Volleyball
|Bethany College
|Anthony Aileru
|Mayde Creek High School
|Track & Field
|Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi
|Dwight Bennett
|Mayde Creek High School
|Cross Country and Track & Field
|Wiley College
|Aravel Burgos
|Mayde Creek High School
|Softball
|San Jacinto College
|Torrian Collier
|Mayde Creek High School
|Football
|University of Dubuque
|Raquel Cortez
|Mayde Creek High School
|Volleyball
|Labette Community College
|Emma Dutcher
|Mayde Creek High School
|Wrestling
|Texas Woman’s University
|Derick Garcia
|Mayde Creek High School
|Football
|Waldorf University
|Isaiah Goff
|Mayde Creek High School
|Wrestling
|Presbyterian College
|Anthony Gray
|Mayde Creek High School
|Track & Field
|Coffeyville Community College
|Shawn Hammond
|Mayde Creek High School
|Football
|Clarke University
|Daisjah Hutto-Clark
|Mayde Creek High School
|Track & Field
|North American University
|Arthur Jenkins
|Mayde Creek High School
|Track & Field
|Abilene Christian University
|David Matthew
|Mayde Creek High School
|Football
|University of Dubuque
|Eric Nelson
|Mayde Creek High School
|Track & Field
|Jacksonville State University
|Daylin Robinson
|Mayde Creek High School
|Football
|Westgate Christian University
|Daniel Solorio
|Mayde Creek High School
|Soccer
|Sul Ross State University
|Brooklyn Weiss
|Mayde Creek High School
|Soccer
|Muskingum University
|Trey Williams
|Mayde Creek High School
|Football
|Westgate Christian University
|Tylan Govan
|Morton Ranch High School
|Track & Field
|Jacksonville College
|Zane Heiliger
|Morton Ranch High School
|Baseball
|Southwestern University
|Antonio Melendez
|Morton Ranch High School
|Cross Country
|University of St. Thomas (Houston)
|Willis Thibeaux
|Morton Ranch High School
|Track & Field
|Our Lady of the Lake University
|Kamryn Washington
|Morton Ranch High School
|Cheer
|Alabama A&M University
|Damarion Alfred
|Paetow High School
|Track & Field
|Our Lady of the Lake University
|Elijah Emerson
|Paetow High School
|Cross Country and Track & Field
|University of St. Thomas
|Musa Fakolee
|Paetow High School
|Football
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Kobi Fears
|Paetow High School
|Football
|Schreiner University
|Diego Garcia
|Paetow High School
|Baseball
|New Hampshire Tech
|Denim Hatton
|Paetow High School
|Football
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Vamaur Johnson
|Paetow High School
|Football
|Langston University
|Daqualyn Lott
|Paetow High School
|Football
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Jeremy McCullough
|Paetow High School
|Football
|Sul Ross State University
|Emanuel Montalvo
|Paetow High School
|Baseball
|Ottawa University
|Shayla Poleon
|Paetow High School
|Soccer
|Southwestern Adventist University
|Max Austin
|Seven Lakes High School
|Track & Field
|Air Force Academy
|Janey Campbell
|Seven Lakes High School
|Track & Field
|University of Michigan
|Ayden Clarke
|Seven Lakes High School
|Basketball
|St. Mary’s
|Dominik Davis
|Seven Lakes High School
|Track & Field
|Colorado School of Mines
|Madison Holland
|Seven Lakes High School
|Soccer
|Southwestern University
|Noah Peterson
|Seven Lakes High School
|Soccer
|Southwestern University
|Keegan Pollard
|Seven Lakes High School
|Cross Country and Track & Field
|Campbell University
|Paxton Ritchey (Not Pictured)
|Seven Lakes High School
|Cross Country and Track & Field
|University of St. Thomas
|Kane Rosario
|Seven Lakes High School
|Wrestling
|Wartburg College
|Tyler Sims
|Seven Lakes High School
|Baseball
|Alvin Community College
|Matthew Sztraky
|Seven Lakes High School
|Football
|Austin College
|Naim Arellano
|Taylor High School
|Soccer
|Concordia University
|Christian Irwin
|Taylor High School
|Baseball
|The Master’s University
|Santiago Salazar
|Taylor High School
|Swim
|Brandeis University
|Tylah Spriggins
|Taylor High School
|Volleyball
|Wharton County Junior College
|Easton Wolf
|Taylor High School
|Baseball
|Galveston Junior College
|Etoro Bassey
|Tompkins High School
|Track & Field
|Texas A&M University
|Brooke Berryman
|Tompkins High School
|Cross Country
|Blinn Junior College
|Christin Cowart
|Tompkins High School
|Volleyball
|Texas A&M University – Kingsville
|Caelyn Dumas
|Tompkins High School
|Volleyball
|Marist University
|KJ Madison
|Tompkins High School
|Football
|Trinity Valley Junior College
|Danielle Oji
|Tompkins High School
|Volleyball
|Macalester College
|Darby Perry
|Tompkins High School
|Soccer
|LeTourneau University
|Diego Reyes
|Tompkins High School
|Cross Country
|New Jersey Institute of Technology
|Ananya Sriniketh
|Tompkins High School
|Tennis
|Claremont McKenna College
|Jason Wang
|Tompkins High School
|Swim
|Columbia University