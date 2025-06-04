Signing Day: Katy ISD’s Legacy of Athletic Excellence 

Student-athletes commit to colleges/universities at spring sign-up

KATY, TX [June 3, 2025] – Following in the footsteps of generations of stellar athletes, nearly 100 Katy ISD student-athletes signed letters of commitment to play in collegiate sports programs in the upcoming seasons. All told, the spring’s 90 signed commitments brings Katy ISD’s total number of 2024-2025 college and university commitments to 202.

Representing all District UIL sports and collegiate programs across the country, each signing represented years of dedication and perseverance, launching student-athletes on their journey through higher education.

“Our students’ success is a team effort, the result of the commitment of the students, their families and coaches, and I would like to recognize all those who helped these students pursue their dreams,” said Lance Carter, Katy ISD’s executive director of athletics. “Best of luck to all our students as they continue to grow and showcase their talents.”

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed during the spring 2025 semester include:

Name School Sport College/University
Charlie Adamoli Cinco Ranch High School Football Texas Wesleyan University
Caden Davis Cinco Ranch High School Track & Field U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Vince Echavarry Cinco Ranch High School Wrestling Grand View University
Scott Eckel Cinco Ranch High School Football Dickinson State University
Prince Jones-Bynum Cinco Ranch High School Basketball North Greenville University
Noah Matthews Cinco Ranch High School Track & Field University of Texas at Arlington
Guillermo Pekle Cinco Ranch High School Baseball Ottawa University
Bobby Rodriguez Cinco Ranch High School Baseball Ottawa University
Alex Hahn Vadstein Cinco Ranch High School Cross Country and Track & Field Army West Point
Fizreen Ahmadfadzir Jordan High School Golf University of Illinois-Springfield
Jonathan Brooks Jordan High School Baseball Ranger College
Eddie Buroz Jordan High School Baseball Alvin Community College
Cole Keppler Jordan High School Baseball Sul Ross State University
Anne Louis Jordan High School Track & Field Stephen F. Austin University
Namrata Makhija Jordan High School Tennis University of Texas-Dallas
Avery Milligan Jordan High School Football University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Juan Diego Ortigoza Jordan High School Baseball East Texas Baptist University
Emma Osuno Jordan High School Soccer Schreiner University
Ved Rajagopalan Jordan High School Tennis Southwestern University
Vince Rivas Jordan High School Tennis University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Owen Wendt Jordan High School Baseball Sul Ross State University
Sarah Woodard Jordan High School Track & Field Elmhurst University
London Bray Katy High School Track & Field Vanderbilt
Breanna Murphy Katy High School Track & Field Sam Houston State
Sarah Pantophlet Katy High School Track & Field Houston Christian University
Josselyn Rodriguez Katy High School Soccer Austin College
Chaila Ruiz Katy High School Soccer Nelson University
Steven Vela Katy High School Soccer University of Northwestern-St. Paul
Jayden Wylie Katy High School Cross Country University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Bailee Adb-Al-Khaliq Mayde Creek High School Volleyball Bethany College
Anthony Aileru Mayde Creek High School Track & Field Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi
Dwight Bennett Mayde Creek High School Cross Country and Track & Field Wiley College
Aravel Burgos Mayde Creek High School Softball San Jacinto College
Torrian Collier Mayde Creek High School Football University of Dubuque
Raquel Cortez Mayde Creek High School Volleyball Labette Community College
Emma Dutcher Mayde Creek High School Wrestling Texas Woman’s University
Derick Garcia Mayde Creek High School Football Waldorf University
Isaiah Goff Mayde Creek High School Wrestling Presbyterian College
Anthony Gray Mayde Creek High School Track & Field Coffeyville Community College
Shawn Hammond Mayde Creek High School Football Clarke University
Daisjah Hutto-Clark Mayde Creek High School Track & Field North American University
Arthur Jenkins Mayde Creek High School Track & Field Abilene Christian University
David Matthew Mayde Creek High School Football University of Dubuque
Eric Nelson Mayde Creek High School Track & Field Jacksonville State University
Daylin Robinson Mayde Creek High School Football Westgate Christian University
Daniel Solorio Mayde Creek High School Soccer Sul Ross State University
Brooklyn Weiss Mayde Creek High School Soccer Muskingum University
Trey Williams Mayde Creek High School Football Westgate Christian University
Tylan Govan Morton Ranch High School Track & Field Jacksonville College
Zane Heiliger Morton Ranch High School Baseball Southwestern University
Antonio Melendez Morton Ranch High School Cross Country University of St. Thomas (Houston)
Willis Thibeaux Morton Ranch High School Track & Field Our Lady of the Lake University
Kamryn Washington Morton Ranch High School Cheer Alabama A&M University
Damarion Alfred Paetow High School Track & Field Our Lady of the Lake University
Elijah Emerson Paetow High School Cross Country and Track & Field University of St. Thomas
Musa Fakolee Paetow High School Football University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Kobi Fears Paetow High School Football Schreiner University
Diego Garcia Paetow High School Baseball New Hampshire Tech
Denim Hatton Paetow High School Football University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Vamaur Johnson Paetow High School Football Langston University
Daqualyn Lott Paetow High School Football University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Jeremy McCullough Paetow High School Football Sul Ross State University
Emanuel Montalvo Paetow High School Baseball Ottawa University
Shayla Poleon Paetow High School Soccer Southwestern Adventist University
Max Austin Seven Lakes High School Track & Field Air Force Academy
Janey Campbell Seven Lakes High School Track & Field University of Michigan
Ayden Clarke Seven Lakes High School Basketball St. Mary’s
Dominik Davis Seven Lakes High School Track & Field Colorado School of Mines
Madison Holland Seven Lakes High School Soccer Southwestern University
Noah Peterson Seven Lakes High School Soccer Southwestern University
Keegan Pollard Seven Lakes High School Cross Country and Track & Field Campbell University
Paxton Ritchey (Not Pictured) Seven Lakes High School Cross Country and Track & Field University of St. Thomas
Kane Rosario Seven Lakes High School Wrestling Wartburg College
Tyler Sims Seven Lakes High School Baseball Alvin Community College
Matthew Sztraky Seven Lakes High School Football Austin College
Naim Arellano Taylor High School Soccer Concordia University
Christian Irwin Taylor High School Baseball The Master’s University
Santiago Salazar Taylor High School Swim Brandeis University
Tylah Spriggins Taylor High School Volleyball Wharton County Junior College
Easton Wolf Taylor High School Baseball Galveston Junior College
Etoro Bassey Tompkins High School Track & Field Texas A&M University
Brooke Berryman Tompkins High School Cross Country Blinn Junior College
Christin Cowart Tompkins High School Volleyball Texas A&M University – Kingsville
Caelyn Dumas Tompkins High School Volleyball Marist University
KJ Madison Tompkins High School Football Trinity Valley Junior College
Danielle Oji Tompkins High School Volleyball Macalester College
Darby Perry Tompkins High School Soccer LeTourneau University
Diego Reyes Tompkins High School Cross Country New Jersey Institute of Technology
Ananya Sriniketh Tompkins High School Tennis Claremont McKenna College
Jason Wang Tompkins High School Swim Columbia University

Katy ISD 2025 Spring Athletic Signing Photo Gallery