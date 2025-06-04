Signing Day: Katy ISD’s Legacy of Athletic Excellence 

Student-athletes commit to colleges/universities at spring sign-up

KATY, TX [June 3, 2025] – Following in the footsteps of generations of stellar athletes, nearly 100 Katy ISD student-athletes signed letters of commitment to play in collegiate sports programs in the upcoming seasons. All told, the spring’s 90 signed commitments brings Katy ISD’s total number of 2024-2025 college and university commitments to 202.

Representing all District UIL sports and collegiate programs across the country, each signing represented years of dedication and perseverance, launching student-athletes on their journey through higher education.

“Our students’ success is a team effort, the result of the commitment of the students, their families and coaches, and I would like to recognize all those who helped these students pursue their dreams,” said Lance Carter, Katy ISD’s executive director of athletics. “Best of luck to all our students as they continue to grow and showcase their talents.”

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed during the spring 2025 semester include:

Name School Sport College/University Charlie Adamoli Cinco Ranch High School Football Texas Wesleyan University Caden Davis Cinco Ranch High School Track & Field U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Vince Echavarry Cinco Ranch High School Wrestling Grand View University Scott Eckel Cinco Ranch High School Football Dickinson State University Prince Jones-Bynum Cinco Ranch High School Basketball North Greenville University Noah Matthews Cinco Ranch High School Track & Field University of Texas at Arlington Guillermo Pekle Cinco Ranch High School Baseball Ottawa University Bobby Rodriguez Cinco Ranch High School Baseball Ottawa University Alex Hahn Vadstein Cinco Ranch High School Cross Country and Track & Field Army West Point Fizreen Ahmadfadzir Jordan High School Golf University of Illinois-Springfield Jonathan Brooks Jordan High School Baseball Ranger College Eddie Buroz Jordan High School Baseball Alvin Community College Cole Keppler Jordan High School Baseball Sul Ross State University Anne Louis Jordan High School Track & Field Stephen F. Austin University Namrata Makhija Jordan High School Tennis University of Texas-Dallas Avery Milligan Jordan High School Football University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Juan Diego Ortigoza Jordan High School Baseball East Texas Baptist University Emma Osuno Jordan High School Soccer Schreiner University Ved Rajagopalan Jordan High School Tennis Southwestern University Vince Rivas Jordan High School Tennis University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Owen Wendt Jordan High School Baseball Sul Ross State University Sarah Woodard Jordan High School Track & Field Elmhurst University London Bray Katy High School Track & Field Vanderbilt Breanna Murphy Katy High School Track & Field Sam Houston State Sarah Pantophlet Katy High School Track & Field Houston Christian University Josselyn Rodriguez Katy High School Soccer Austin College Chaila Ruiz Katy High School Soccer Nelson University Steven Vela Katy High School Soccer University of Northwestern-St. Paul Jayden Wylie Katy High School Cross Country University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Bailee Adb-Al-Khaliq Mayde Creek High School Volleyball Bethany College Anthony Aileru Mayde Creek High School Track & Field Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi Dwight Bennett Mayde Creek High School Cross Country and Track & Field Wiley College Aravel Burgos Mayde Creek High School Softball San Jacinto College Torrian Collier Mayde Creek High School Football University of Dubuque Raquel Cortez Mayde Creek High School Volleyball Labette Community College Emma Dutcher Mayde Creek High School Wrestling Texas Woman’s University Derick Garcia Mayde Creek High School Football Waldorf University Isaiah Goff Mayde Creek High School Wrestling Presbyterian College Anthony Gray Mayde Creek High School Track & Field Coffeyville Community College Shawn Hammond Mayde Creek High School Football Clarke University Daisjah Hutto-Clark Mayde Creek High School Track & Field North American University Arthur Jenkins Mayde Creek High School Track & Field Abilene Christian University David Matthew Mayde Creek High School Football University of Dubuque Eric Nelson Mayde Creek High School Track & Field Jacksonville State University Daylin Robinson Mayde Creek High School Football Westgate Christian University Daniel Solorio Mayde Creek High School Soccer Sul Ross State University Brooklyn Weiss Mayde Creek High School Soccer Muskingum University Trey Williams Mayde Creek High School Football Westgate Christian University Tylan Govan Morton Ranch High School Track & Field Jacksonville College Zane Heiliger Morton Ranch High School Baseball Southwestern University Antonio Melendez Morton Ranch High School Cross Country University of St. Thomas (Houston) Willis Thibeaux Morton Ranch High School Track & Field Our Lady of the Lake University Kamryn Washington Morton Ranch High School Cheer Alabama A&M University Damarion Alfred Paetow High School Track & Field Our Lady of the Lake University Elijah Emerson Paetow High School Cross Country and Track & Field University of St. Thomas Musa Fakolee Paetow High School Football University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Kobi Fears Paetow High School Football Schreiner University Diego Garcia Paetow High School Baseball New Hampshire Tech Denim Hatton Paetow High School Football University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Vamaur Johnson Paetow High School Football Langston University Daqualyn Lott Paetow High School Football University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Jeremy McCullough Paetow High School Football Sul Ross State University Emanuel Montalvo Paetow High School Baseball Ottawa University Shayla Poleon Paetow High School Soccer Southwestern Adventist University Max Austin Seven Lakes High School Track & Field Air Force Academy Janey Campbell Seven Lakes High School Track & Field University of Michigan Ayden Clarke Seven Lakes High School Basketball St. Mary’s Dominik Davis Seven Lakes High School Track & Field Colorado School of Mines Madison Holland Seven Lakes High School Soccer Southwestern University Noah Peterson Seven Lakes High School Soccer Southwestern University Keegan Pollard Seven Lakes High School Cross Country and Track & Field Campbell University Paxton Ritchey (Not Pictured) Seven Lakes High School Cross Country and Track & Field University of St. Thomas Kane Rosario Seven Lakes High School Wrestling Wartburg College Tyler Sims Seven Lakes High School Baseball Alvin Community College Matthew Sztraky Seven Lakes High School Football Austin College Naim Arellano Taylor High School Soccer Concordia University Christian Irwin Taylor High School Baseball The Master’s University Santiago Salazar Taylor High School Swim Brandeis University Tylah Spriggins Taylor High School Volleyball Wharton County Junior College Easton Wolf Taylor High School Baseball Galveston Junior College Etoro Bassey Tompkins High School Track & Field Texas A&M University Brooke Berryman Tompkins High School Cross Country Blinn Junior College Christin Cowart Tompkins High School Volleyball Texas A&M University – Kingsville Caelyn Dumas Tompkins High School Volleyball Marist University KJ Madison Tompkins High School Football Trinity Valley Junior College Danielle Oji Tompkins High School Volleyball Macalester College Darby Perry Tompkins High School Soccer LeTourneau University Diego Reyes Tompkins High School Cross Country New Jersey Institute of Technology Ananya Sriniketh Tompkins High School Tennis Claremont McKenna College Jason Wang Tompkins High School Swim Columbia University

Katy ISD 2025 Spring Athletic Signing Photo Gallery