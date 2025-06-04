Sen. Cruz Leads Resolution Designating June as “Life Month”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced a resolution to designate June as “Life Month” to mark the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Upon introduction Sen. Cruz said, “Every human life is worthy of protection, and it is especially incumbent upon Americans and lawmakers to protect the most vulnerable among us. Designating June as Life Month is a recommitment to the American principle that every life has dignity. I call on my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly pass this resolution.”

The resolution is cosponsored by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Bill Cassidy (R-La), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).

A companion resolution was introduced in the House by Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.-04).

Upon introduction Rep. Smith said, “For decades abortion advocates have gone to extraordinary lengths to ignore, trivialize, and cover up the battered baby victim, fostering a culture of denial, disrespect, and bias against the unborn. This resolution designating June as Life Month highlights our moral imperative to protect innocent children’s lives from extermination. It calls our nation to reject willful blindness to the realities of abortion—brutally dismembering helpless babies with sharp knife-like curettes or poisoning babies with pills that literally starve them to death and often result in their bodies being flushed down a toilet. This resolution affirms that the cruel injustice of abortion need not be forever: instead we must defend the unborn and show love and compassion to both mother and child through meaningful assistance and support.”

This resolution is supported by ADF, Heritage Action, SBA Pro-life, National Right to Life, Human Coalition, Heartbeat International, Family Research Council, Students for Life, Americans United for Life, Family Policy Alliance, Concerned Women for America, Catholic Vote, March for Life, 40 Days for Life, National Pro-Life Alliance, NIFLA, Citizens for Life, Christian Broadcasting Network, Focus on the Family, Liberty Counsel Action, and Eagle Forum.

Kristen Waggoner, CEO, President, and General Counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom said, “Life is the first and most fundamental human right. Without it, no other right can exist. So it’s fitting to commemorate the historic Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. For nearly half a century, America lived under the shadow of Roe v. Wade, which prevented efforts to protect the unborn and ensure women have the support they need. That shameful era ended on June 24, 2022, when the Court rightly found: ‘The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.’ America must now take the next step forward. After more than 60 million lives lost to abortion and countless women harmed by the proliferation of dangerous abortion drugs, we must urgently work to restore a deeply rooted reverence for human life and expand access to life-affirming healthcare for women. I’m grateful for congressional leaders who are working toward that goal, and I commend Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Chris Smith for their longtime leadership in defending the sanctity of all human life.”

Janae Stracke, Vice President of Heritage Action said, “Heritage Action commends Senator Ted Cruz for his bold and historic proposition to designate June as “Life Month.” While life is a gift we each get to celebrated daily, designating June as “Life Month” is more than appropriate to honor the thousands of lives saved by the historic Supreme Court Dobbs case decision to reverse decades of legalized abortion under Roe. Overturning Roe v. Wade emphasized that abortion was never a federal right, affirmed that every innocent human being has a right to life, and allowed many pro-life state laws to immediately take effect.

Hon. Marilyn Musgrave, VP of Government Affairs at SBA Pro-Life America said, “The landmark Dobbs victory rightly restored power to protect unborn children in the law to the people and their elected representatives. Thank you, Sen. Cruz and Rep. Smith, for your resolution that celebrates this pivotal moment and underscores the need to protect every life and support women, children and families across our nation — not only for the June anniversary of Dobbs but year-round.”

Carol Tobias, President of National Right to Life said, “The U.S. Supreme Court rightfully overturned the horrendous Roe v. Wade decision on June 22. In memory of all the children lost to abortion, it is fitting that June be recognized as Life Month. We are grateful to Sen. Cruz for spearheading this effort.”