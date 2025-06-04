Gun Violence Demands a Public Health Approach

Harris County Public Health recognizes Gun Violence Awareness Month

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is joining communities nationwide in observing Gun Violence Awareness Month this June. The initiative draws critical attention to the growing public health crisis of gun violence and reaffirms HCPH’s commitment to community-based prevention and healing.

Gun violence is currently the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States, surpassing motor vehicle crashes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Each day, more than 110 people are killed by guns, and over 200 are nonfatally injured, based on national estimates from Everytown for Gun Safety. Beyond these statistics, the ripple effects of trauma, fear, and grief continue to affect survivors, families, and entire communities.

Harris County recognizes that gun violence is not just a law enforcement issue—it’s a public health emergency. Addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that targets the root causes of violence, strengthens social supports, and provides access to mental and behavioral health services.

To honor lives lost and raise awareness, HCPH encourages community members to participate in National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 6, 2025, by wearing orange. This color symbolizes the value of life and a future free from violence.

HCPH’s Community Health and Violence Prevention Services (CHVPS) Division leads county efforts to prevent and reduce violence through trauma-informed, evidence-based strategies. Strategies carried out through the HART (Holistic Assistance Response Teams) and RISE (Relentless Interrupters Serving Everyone) programs include:

Hospital-based violence intervention

Credible messenger and youth mentorship initiatives

Behavioral and mental health support

Community outreach and education

These services are focused on prevention, healing, and long-term resilience to build safer, healthier communities across Harris County.

As the American Public Health Association (APHA) notes, gun violence affects public health at every level—from individual trauma to population-wide disparities. HCPH works collaboratively with local leaders, organizations, and community members to advance safety, equity, and wellness.

To learn more about HCPH’s violence prevention work, visit the

HCPH Community Health and Violence Prevention Services webpage or call (713) 274-4877. Additionally, community members in crisis or seeking support can contact the Houston Crisis Hotline at (832) 416-1177 or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990. For text support, send “TALKWITHUS” to 66746.