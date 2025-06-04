Criminal Illegal Immigrant from Mexico is Featured Fugitive for June

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant Angel Brahayan Guerrero-Gallegos is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 during June if the tip is received this month.

Angel Brahayan Guerrero-Gallegos, 27, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, has been wanted by authorities out of Johnson Co. since May 2024 for a probation violation stemming from a prior conviction for assault causing bodily injury. Additionally, in September 2024, the Fort Worth Police Department issued warrants for his arrest for two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

Guerrero-Gallegos is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms, and scars on his abdomen and right arm. More information about Guerrero-Gallegos or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 31 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including eight sex offenders and nine criminal illegal immigrants—with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website

by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.