The George Foundation is excited to announce Deresha Gibson as Program Officer. In her role, Deresha will be responsible for evaluating grant requests and making funding recommendations to the Board of Trustees. Additionally, Deresha will partner with grantees and other stakeholders to address critical community needs through capacity building and collaborations across the local nonprofit sector.

Deresha joins The George Foundation with over 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, possessing extensive knowledge in social and human services, community development, human resource management, and institutions of higher learning. Most recently, Deresha worked at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, where she helped manage a program that provided grants to nonprofits and small businesses to support economic development in underserved areas of Houston. Deresha holds a BA in Psychology from Chicago State University, an MSW from Loyola University Chicago, and an MA in Public Policy & Administration from Northwestern University. She is also a Licensed Master Social Worker.

Deresha is passionate about providing under-resourced communities with resources, information, and access to enhance their communities and create opportunities for generational change. She resides in Missouri City with her family and is an active volunteer in the community.

The George Foundation is a private charitable trust with the mission to positively impact Fort Bend County and its residents.