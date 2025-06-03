Harris Health Reaches First Round of Financing for Voter-approved Expansion

HOUSTON (June 2, 2025) — Harris Health and Harris County successfully closed on the first of three planned sales of voter authorized limited tax bonds. The proceeds from this $840 million sale are to be used to fund the continued construction of Harris Health’s new Level I trauma-capable hospital being built on the Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital campus.

In addition to this facility, the system is in the midst of planning and design work for future capital improvements to the Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital campus and the construction of new outpatient health centers.

Current financial planning provides for the second, similarly sized sale in approximately 12 months.

“We’re excited to reach this milestone,” says Esmaeil Porsa, MD, president and CEO, Harris Health “The new hospital structure is about 30% complete, so the funding is essential to continuing forward with our capital projects.”

The new hospital, expected to be completed in latter 2028 and open in 2029, represents the single largest investment of Harris Health’s planned $3.2 billion strategic facilities expansion program financed primarily with voter-approved debt.

Rendering: (Courtesy of Harris Health)

New Level I trauma-capable hospital being built on the Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital campus (high-res image attached).